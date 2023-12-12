VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 12: In a significant triumph, Globe Communication, a global leader in communication technology, has proudly secured the prestigious Global Entrepreneurship Recognition Award (GERA). This notable achievement stands as a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the dynamic field of communication technology.

The Global Entrepreneurship Recognition Award joins a distinguished list of accolades for Globe Communication, including the Jaipur Ratan Award 2019, India 5000 Best MSME Award, and an impressive participation in the Guinness World Record. These recognitions underscore the company's dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation, solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the industry.

Beyond its award-winning achievements, Globe Communication remains steadfast in its mission to provide cutting-edge communication solutions to a diverse clientele. Offering services ranging from Bulk SMS and Business Whatsapp to Voice Call, Digital Media Marketing, Animated Videos, and Chatbot Services, the company continually adapts to the evolving technological landscape, meeting the unique needs of thousands of clients worldwide.

Guiding Globe Communication with visionary leadership is Founder & CEO Arvind Kumar Batra. Since its establishment on September 1, 2006, the company, under Arvind Batra's guidance, has become synonymous with reliability and adaptability on a global scale.

Globe Communication's commitment goes beyond business success, envisioning the company as a catalyst for empowering organizations worldwide. The company's vision seamlessly aligns with its mission to anticipate and meet the dynamic demands of the industry, setting a high standard for innovation and service in the communication technology sector. As Globe Communication continues to thrive and innovate, it leaves an indelible mark on the global business landscape, further highlighted by the prestigious Global Entrepreneurship Recognition Award.

