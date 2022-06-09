Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): GlobeInvest Ventures (GIVL), a cross-border investment and business advisory firm with a strong focus on the real estate space in India and the United Kingdom (UK), organised its first India-United Kingdom Business and Investment Summit recently in Mumbai.

Held at the Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex in association with Global Asset Portfolio (GAP), the exclusive invite-only summit was attended by prominent investors, private equity funds, real estate developers, and start-up promoters from India, the UK, and around the world both in-person and online.

The summit which marks the beginning of a series of networking conclaves to be held in Mumbai and London was live-streamed to the US, Gulf, Israel, Africa, India, and the UK. The conference in Mumbai showcased joint ventures, foreign collaborations, and investment opportunities both in India and UK in private equity, real estate, infrastructure development, manufacturing, fin-tech, healthcare, and electric mobility.

While GIVL Co-Founder-Directors Laxman Nasarpuri, Tony Gimple, and Lolly Ramlaul set the ball rolling by addressing the audience, Ross Benson, the Business Development and Client Relations from GAP, John Howard, a property expert, and Chris Bailey, a taxation expert, both based out of UK made insightful presentations on the investment opportunities.

In his keynote address, GIVL Co-founder and Director, Tony Gimple who is also a well-known expert in the UK real estate industry, said, "There are huge business and investment opportunities in the UK in real estate, infrastructure development spaces, to name a few. The need of the hour is to develop a strong cross-industry synergy and create seamless channels to communicate, forge relationships and implement the joint ventures and investment deals to take the India-UK business association to the next level."

While commenting, Laxman Nasarpuri, Co-founder and Director, GIVL, said, "The summit which is in line with our vision of 'building wealth through relationships' offered glimpses to a variety of business and investment opportunities across sectors and boundaries. As per our estimate, there are emerging opportunities valued at more than $50 million to invest in start-ups innovating in electric mobility, battery charging devices including mobile charging stations, EdTech, artificial intelligence-based healthcare, Highway Plazas, waste management, etc. over the next three years. This first-of-its-kind summit will work towards strengthening the trade association between the two countries."

Lolly Ramlaul, Co-founder and Director of GIVL said, "The response from the first summit has been extremely encouraging. Such platforms help in recognizing shared interests and promote deeper understanding. To facilitate continued engagement, we have plans to organise such networking and knowledge-led summits on a regular basis both in Mumbai and London."

The next India-United Kingdom Business and Investment Summit is scheduled in London on July 28, 2022.

Set up in October 2021, GlobeInvest Ventures is a cross-border investment and business advisory firm with a strong focus on the real estate space in India and the UK. In the real-estate space, it advises investments in residential, commercial, mixed-use developments, resorts, hotels, etc. It also advises on the cross-border investments, financing, and M&A transactions primarily in the Real Estate space. GlobeInvest Ventures also offers investment advisory services on unconventional businesses and ventures related to water resources, waste management, social housing, and electric Mobility to name a few, in addition to a wide range of investment banking and financial solutions across sectors and geographies. It has offices in Mumbai, Durham, and London.

