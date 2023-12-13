PNN

Kondapur (Telangana) [India], December 12: Glocal Junction, the go-to destination for epicurean enthusiasts, is thrilled to unveil its new menu at the Kondapur location. This menu, created by Foodlink, a leading luxury catering company, offers a blend of traditional and innovative flavours. It showcases Indian Fusion/New Indian Modern Cuisine, enhancing the dining experience at this all-day diner. Glocal Junction, in response to the constantly changing consumer behaviour in the globalized and hyper-localized world, has adapted its first-ever menu change by reflecting the shifting trends.

Grand Unveiling Hosted by Influential Personalities:

The grand launch event, hosted by Sofiya Sujad (Proprietor of Sofiya Events), was graced by influential personalities including Nikshita Rao (former Miss Telangana), Manjula Narsa (socialite), Tadasha Mishra (influencer), HE Yalman Okan (Consulate General Turkey), Juan Vidal, Joaquin, Maria Tagliatelle (CG Italy), and Sunny Anand (entrepreneur), marked a momentous beginning for the revamped Glocal Junction.

Symphony of Global and Local Flavours:

Under the culinary expertise of Chef Jaydeep, Glocal Junction introduces an exquisite new 2.0 menu at Glocal Junction. The versatile menu is a blend of global flavours with an Indian essence. From Haleem cheese 'melt' and Gongura roast chicken from the heart of Telangana, Awadhi Biryanis and kebabs to Middle Eastern Shish Taouk and Adana kebabs, mingling with thin and beautifully charred Neapolitan Pizzas and Penne with pesto and burrata. The menu is both, steeped in history yet light and contemporary at the same time and focuses completely on quality ingredients, wholesomeness, and taste.

Founder & Chairman of Foodlink Group, Sanjay Vazirani, said, "As we step into the era of new age flavours, 'Global flavours with a local twist' remains the Glocal Junction mantra. We're thrilled to unveil our culinary supremacy through a new menu curated by expert chefs with extensive research and handpicked ingredients. From gourmet Neapolitan pizzas to delectable Kebabs, we're set to captivate discerning palates, embodying the essence of global taste with a local touch."

Glocal Junction, an initiative by Foodlink F&B Holdings India Pvt Ltd, is the brainchild of Sanjay Vazirani, a first-generation businessman, avid traveller, and student of world cultures. As the pioneers of the catering enterprise, Foodlink is India's largest F&B Services Hospitality Group, excelling in luxury catering, banquets, and operating successful restaurant and cloud kitchen brands, including India Bistro, China Bistro, Glocal Junction, and Art of Dum. Renowned for catering to high-profile weddings such as Isha Ambani - Anand Piramal Wedding and Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Wedding, Foodlink has carved its niche amongst the upper echelons of the business world for its world-class offerings.

Join Glocal Junction at Kondapur for a Culinary Odyssey, Redefined.

