New Delhi [India], February 7: Founded in 1947, the Guru Nanak Vidyak Society is a prominent educational trust that provides an array of educational courses through its schools and colleges. Let's learn about its colleges and the various programmes they offer.

VISION

Our vision is to nurture and support higher education institutions to foster excellence in teaching and research in higher education, transforming students into a globally competent human resource, thus contributing to the creation of an inclusive and responsible society.

Guru Nanak Vidyak Society (GNVS) is a charitable educational trust that was founded in 1947, offering educational opportunities to the fast-growing young population in central Mumbai.

The vision encapsulates the core values of inclusivity, access, and philanthropy in education. The four colleges under the canopy of GNVS (https://gurunanakvidyaksociety.org) are:

1. Guru Nanak College of Arts, Science and Commerce (established in 1989), https://www.gurunanakcollegeasc.in

2. Guru Nanak College of Education and Research (B.Ed) (established in 1990), https://gncer.org

3. GNVS Institute of Management (established in 2010), https://www.gnvsiom.org

4. Guru Nanak Vidyak Society's Law College (established in 2022), https://www.gnvslaw.in

All of these offer UG, PG, and PhD programmes.

In recognition of its commitment towards the cause of education, the Government of Maharashtra decorated GNVS with the Best Institution Award in 2003.

1. Guru Nanak College (GNC) (accredited A+ by NAAC in 2023) was founded in 1989 and now offers 10 UG programmes, 7 PG and 4 PhD programmes. The college is an ISO 9001, 2015 certified institution. The former President of India, APJ Abdul Kalam, inaugurated the 'Silver Jubilee Celebrations' of the college on 8th August 2014. The motto of the college is 'Come in to learn, go out to serve'.

Located in Mumbai, the commercial capital of India, the college attracts a socially and culturally diverse set of learners every year. GNC offers educational opportunities to first-generation learners from Dharavi, Antop Hill and GTB Nagar that are located nearby. Sixty per cent of the learners are girls, most of whom face intersectional inequalities due to cultural, financial, and social disadvantages.

With an emphasis on the training of students, GNC Kaushal Center offers skill acquisition courses to prepare students to meet the ever-changing industry demands.

Emphasis is laid on accelerating the digitalisation process of college functioning and on developing a robust ecosystem for research by students and staff. Cashless transactions and technology integration are the hallmarks of GNC's transparent administration.

GNC's Center for Joy - Harmony is a unique initiative that aims to promote emotional and mental well-being among the staff and students.

INSTITUTIONAL STRENGTHS

* Visionary, inspiring, and supportive leadership committed to the cause of sustaining quality in higher education

* Student diversity

* State-of-the-art amenities and infrastructure

* Qualified and competent staff

* Digitalisation and technology integration through ERP

* Active student groups engaged in outreach and extension activities

* Good and fruitful alumni network

INSTITUTIONAL OPPORTUNITIES

* Offering a broader framework of courses through the implementation of NEP

* Promoting e-learning technologies for blended learning

* Attracting consultancy with industry linkages

* Exploring research funding opportunities from the industry

* Strengthening international collaborations

HIGHLIGHTS

* Vibrant student engagement

* Sports facility, playground

* Prominent industry linkages

* Excellent internships and placements

2. Guru Nanak College of Education and Research (accredited A by NAAC in 2017) was established in 1990 by Guru Nanak Vidyak Society. Affiliated to the University of Mumbai, GNVS has received the Savitribai Phule Award twice from Shikshan Bharati and a state award for significant contribution to education. The college offers B.Ed. (2 years) and D.El.Ed. programmes.

HIGHLIGHTS

* 100 per cent results

* Training in online teaching

* Placement opportunities within GNVS school's framework

3. GNVS Institute of Management (established in 2010) is affiliated to the University of Mumbai and is AICTE approved and a NAAC accredited management institute. The institute offers a two-year MMS programme. Human resource management, marketing, finance, operations and systems - IT are the specialisations.

HIGHLIGHTS

* Quality placement and strong industry connect

* Top-notch faculties with PhD and industry credentials

* Efficacious mentoring and career development

* Innovative teaching and learning pedagogies

* Add-on certificate courses

* Student-centric and student-driven ideology

ACCOLADES AND PLACEMENT RECORD

* 1st AIMA Bizlab Accredited B-School in Mumbai

* 6th Best B-School in Mumbai Fortune India 2022

* 10th Best B-School in Mumbai Times B-School Survey 2022

* 29th Best B-School in Western Region Fortune India 2022

* 62nd Best B-School in India Times B-School Survey 2022

* 76th Best B-School in India - Fortune India 2022

* Ranked among Best B-Schools in India - Business Today 2022

* Mumbai University MMS toppers for 2 consecutive years

4. Guru Nanak Vidyak Society's Law College (established in 2022), offers a three-year LLB programme.

The college is affiliated to the University of Mumbai and is approved by the Bar Council of India and recognised by the Government of Maharashtra.

