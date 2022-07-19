Panaji (Goa) [India], July 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): To meet the varying needs of ambitious working professionals, the Goa Institute of Management (GIM) has launched a two-year 'GIM Online Active Learning' or 'GOAL' programme, an AICTE-approved Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management that will commence in August.

This online learning program is the first of its kind offered by GIM where classroom experience will be delivered directly on the student's device. It will also involve a two-week immersion experience at their campus in Sanquelim, Goa.

Also Read | NZ vs IRE 1st T20I 2022: Glenn Phillips, Lockie Ferguson Guide New Zealand to 31-Run Win Against Ireland.

The GOAL PGDM programme caters to working individuals who want to advance their professions through post-graduate management education. It is divided into four semesters and allows for multiple exits. The sessions will be on weekends via online live interactive mode. Participants will first finish the needed core curriculum, which includes business disciplines such as Marketing, Operations, Strategy, Accounting, OB, HR, Ethics, and so on. The participants will design their own learning experiences using industry-relevant electives, MOOCs, and projects. This PGDM program features campus immersion modules for networking with peers and industry specialists.

Dr Ajit Parulekar, Director of GIM, said, "The GOAL PGDM programme opens up a significant new opportunity for professionals from all over India to connect with GIM for a premier management education. GOAL PGDM is futuristic, tech-enabled, and will help working professionals benefit from GIM's legacy and expertise. The flexibility of this innovative PGDM will enable participants to optimize their resources without compromising their work and life balance."

Also Read | Kristen Bell Breastfed Her Husband Dax Shepard for This Reason.

Applicants must have three years of experience or more. There are opportunities for educational finance aid, and the institute also awards scholarships to outstanding participants. Applications for the GOAL PGDM Programme are now open; additional information is available at www.gim.ac.in

Goa Institute of Management (GIM) is a leading business school focused on transforming and improving management education. GIM, founded in 1993 by the late Fr. Romuald D'Souza, was named one of the world's top four Best B-Schools in the Positive Impact Rating 2021. Currently, the institute provides both full-time and part-time PGDM programmes. It was recently placed 36th in India's top B-Schools by NIRF rankings (Govt. of India).

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)