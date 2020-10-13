Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 (ANI): Realty major Godrej Properties has entered into an outright transaction to purchase a 15-acre land parcel at Sarjapur in Bengaluru.

The project will offer 1.6 million square feet of potential saleable area comprising of residential apartments of various configurations.

Sarjapur has established itself as one of the most preferred residential locations in Bengaluru with good connectivity to Outer Ring Road and several other key hubs of Bangalore.

The company said the site is strategically located and offers a well-developed social and civic infrastructure with multiple schools, hospitals, retail, residential and commercial spaces in close proximity.

"Bengaluru is a key market for us and this project addition fits well with our strategy of deepening our presence across the country's leading real estate markets," said Executive Chairman Pirojsha Godrej in a statement on Tuesday. (ANI)

