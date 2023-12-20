PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 20: The Institute of Internal Auditors India - Calcutta Chapter (IIAI Calcutta Chapter) was the first chapter to establish in 1974 in India and the year 2023-24 is the Golden Jubilee year for the Chapter. The chapter was founded by a group of internal audit professionals who recognized the need for a professional organization to promote the development of the internal auditing profession in Eastern India.

Also Read | 'If Mind Is of Italy, Will Not Understand': Amit Shah Takes Dig at Congress Over Objections to Some Provisions of Criminal Law Bills (Watch Video).

The Chapter headquartered at Kolkata has 3 audit clubs at Bhubaneswar, Guwahati and Jamshedpur under its arm. Presently, the chapter has more than 400 active members - Corporate and individuals including Big4 accounting & auditing firms.

The Chapter celebrated its' Golden Jubilee on Saturday 16th December 2023 at Hotel Taj Vivanta, Kolkata under the leadership of the President of the Chapter Subhash Saraf, a practicing CA over four decades. Sidheshwar Bhalla, National President of the Institute of Internal Auditors India gave the inaugural address and Subrata Bagchi (former partner of Deloitte India) was Chief Guest and he spoke on the evolution of Internal Audit function and its most importance in future. Debashis Ghosh, National Secretary and Abin Mukhopadhayay, Secretary of the Chapter were also the part of the dais and gave their valuable views. The celebration was attended by around 200 professionals which included corporate leaders from all across India as well as leaders from leading CA firms in Eastern India. All the Past Presidents of the Chapter were invited and they were felicitated by the chapter at the function for their leadership at the chapter. The chapter released a memorable souvenir on this occasion. The Chapter has lined up many events in this golden jubilee year.

Also Read | Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Registration Begins For 484 Safai Karmachari Posts, Know How to Apply at centralbankofindia.co.in.

The chapter has a strong track record of providing high-quality education, training, and advocacy for the profession. The chapter is also a valuable resource for internal auditors in Eastern India, providing them with a network of colleagues and support services.

In recognition of its contributions to the internal audit profession, the IIA Calcutta Chapter has received several awards from IIA India, including the "Chapter of the Year" award on multiple occasions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)