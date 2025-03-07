PNN

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], March 7: A Nagpur-based research and development company has developed indigenous technology for manufacturing Water-Soluble Fertilizers (WSFs), offering a major breakthrough in reducing India's reliance on imports. In FY 2023-24, the country imported 3.5 lakh tonnes of WSFs worth Rs2,000 crore, with nearly 90% coming from abroad, primarily from China.

WSFs play a crucial role in high-value crops such as fruits and vegetables, improving nutrient efficiency and water conservation. Until now, India lacked domestic production of key WSFs like Calcium Nitrate, Mono Ammonium Phosphate (MAP), MKP, NPKs & 13-0-45, leaving farmers vulnerable to price fluctuations and supply chain disruptions. The new technology enables manufacturing using locally available minerals, aligning with the government's 'Make in India' initiative. The project has received backing from the Department of Science & Technology and the Ministry of Mines under the 'S&T-PRISM' scheme, supporting its scalability and adoption.

The economic and agricultural impact of this development is expected to be significant. A steady local supply of WSFs will help stabilise costs, reduce the government's fertilizer subsidy burden, and make farming more resilient. Empirical data already highlights the benefits of WSF adoption. In banana farming, WSF usage has reduced water consumption by 35% and increased profits by up to Rs98,000 per hectare. Tomato farmers have reported a 32% drop in water usage and profit gains of up to Rs77,000 per hectare. Reliable and cost-effective access to WSFs could further strengthen these gains, improving farm incomes and productivity.

Rajib Chakraborty, National President of the "Soluble Fertiliser Industry Association" (SFIA), described this as a significant step for Indian agriculture. "By reducing dependence on costly imports and ensuring a stable supply of high-quality fertilizers, we are creating a more sustainable farming ecosystem. Indigenous WSF production will strengthen agricultural resilience and improve long-term food security," he said.

India produced 112.62 million metric tonnes of fruits and 204.96 million metric tonnes of vegetables in FY 2023-24. Farmers using WSFs have already reduced their reliance on subsidised urea and DAP by 30-90%, making agriculture more efficient, crops residue free and environmentally sustainable. However, limited availability has often forced them to revert to traditional fertilizers, leading to higher costs and inconsistent yields.

With commercial production of indigenous WSFs set to begin, India is moving towards a more self-sufficient and stable fertilizer ecosystem. This development not only strengthens the agricultural supply chain but also has the potential to save thousands of crores in foreign exchange while supporting sustainable farming practices.

