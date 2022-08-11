New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI/ATK): After fighting a long battle of almost a year, American Precoat Specialty, a Noida-based electro galvanized steel producer company has finally won the day after the Government had recently imposed anti-dumping duty on electro galvanized steel. The company filed an application before the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) back on December 28, 2021, appealing an investigation of anti-dumping duty, from countries like Korea, Japan and Singapore.

It was primarily intended to follow in the path of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and promote his grand vision of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. The Government's latest decision of imposing an anti-dumping duty on electrogalvanized steel from foreign countries has generated a wave of gratification among local steel manufacturers. This move is expected to provide local manufacturers with a proportional platform to grow and become at par with their international counterparts, without facing the arbitrariness of foreign exporters.

Expressing his excitement in the joyous moment, Dr Shubh Gautam Chief Technical Architect of American Precoat Specialty said, "It was an extended battle. However, now that the decision has come in the favour of our countrymen, we are sure that our homegrown steel manufacturing companies will be greatly benefitted, as they would no longer require importing steel from abroad at expensive prices. India is a land of possibilities and it has immense potential to produce electro-galvanised steel and also has a world-class market for the same. Now, with our products manufactured domestically, we can look forward to our country taking small but promising steps towards self-reliance, as well as a stronger economy."

American Precoat Speciality was founded in 2005 by Dr Shubh Gautam, who recently launched its electro-galvanised steel plant in Valsad, Gujarat. The company has many patents for lining and sealing products for the food and beverage industry. American Precoat as a Group is a diversified group, excelling in Pre-Coated Metal Solutions, special industrial coatings, Polyurethane Systems, Specialty Lining and Sealing systems, Specialty Chemicals, Surface Property Extenders. In each of their domains Company has emerged as a dominant player in a very short span.

