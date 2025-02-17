VMPL

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 17: In a grand ceremony at the Creator and Business Excellence Awards 2025, Shiv Pratap Shukla, Governor of Himachal Pradesh, honored Mustafa Yusufali Gom, Managing Director of Care Takers Exterior and Interior Pvt. Ltd., with the prestigious Public Service Award for his outstanding contributions to the field of building repairs and restoration.

The event, organized by Caz Brain Pvt. Ltd., took place in Shimla and brought together distinguished personalities from various industries. The evening began with the traditional lamp-lighting ceremony, led by the governor, Gom, and other dignitaries. This was followed by a soulful rendition of the Anthem, uniting the audience in a moment of patriotic pride.

In a touching gesture, Gom presented a shawl from the Dawoodi Bohra community to the Governor, which was graciously received as a symbol of respect and appreciation.

As he presented the award, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla praised Gom's dedication to his profession and his commitment to social service, highlighting how his expertise in building restoration and infrastructure development has made a significant impact in the industry.

The event concluded with a resounding applause as Mr. & Mrs. Gom stepped off the stage, award in hand, greeted by warm congratulations from fellow attendees. His recognition at this prestigious platform stands as a testament to his hard work, perseverance, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

This honor not only celebrates his professional achievements but also serves as an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs and industry leaders dedicated to making a difference.

