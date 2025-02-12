Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 12 (ANI): Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot signed the ordinance regarding the microfinance rules that the Karnataka government recently decided on at a Cabinet meeting, the chief minister's office said Wednesday.

Earlier, the Governor had sent back the ordinance, saying that some important issues needed to be addressed.

Also Read | Adani Group, ITEES Singapore To Build India's Largest 'Skill and Employ' Initiative With INR 2,000 Crore Donation, Launches World's Largest Finishing School in Mundra, Gujarat.

The chief minister's office today said that the Karnataka government addressed those issues that were raised by Raj Bhavan.

"Today, the Governor of Karnataka signed the ordinance to curb the microphone-related issues in Karnataka," the CMO said.

Also Read | 'Mrs': Video Clips of Sanya Malhotra's 'The Great Indian Kitchen' Hindi Remake Go Viral; Netizens Hail Movie as a 'Necessary' Take On Patriarchy.

Several families in Karnataka were allegedly abused by the microfinance companies in Karnataka. Those families had complained that microfinance company representatives were harassing them in the name of repayment.

Against that backdrop, the state government brought in the ordinance to safeguard the people. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)