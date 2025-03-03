New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday said that the government is taking steps to purify the atmosphere and protect the environment, with both the central and state governments implementing necessary measures.

Speaking at the event of the 12th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum in Asia and the Pacific in Jaipur, CM Sharma highlighted Rajasthan's efforts in waste management, stating that the state has set a goal to enhance waste processing capacity in the state.

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, inaugurated the 12th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum in Asia and the Pacific at the Rajasthan International Center in Jaipur CM Bhajanlal Sharma.

He also spoke about the state's pioneering steps in green technology, mentioning that Rajasthan is the first state to introduce a green budget, with provisions for projects worth crores of rupees.

While stressing the importance of environmental protection, Sharma also emphasised the need for balanced social development.

He said our goal is proper waste disposal and environmental conservation, expressing hope that discussions at the platform would lead to the formulation of policies aligned with these objectives.

He highlighted the importance of efficient resource utilisation and sustainable growth as the pressing needs of the current time.

CM Sharma pointed out the alarming increase in the exploitation of natural resources over the past 50 years, stating that we have witnessed a 400 per cent rise in the exploitation of resources since 1970, which is now posing a major crisis.

He emphasised that the Asia-Pacific region, being the most populous, has been particularly affected by rapid economic growth, which has put forests and biodiversity at risk.

Discussing the need to address these challenges, Sharma remarked that the exploitation is primarily driven by our increasing need for industrialisation.

"In our culture, nature is considered divine, and its preservation is crucial, and we must be mindful of this and work towards its protection," he said.

The Chief Minister referred to ancient Indian texts, noting that our Vedas recognise nature as divine.

He said that forests provide us with fruits and health, and mountains, rivers, and rainfall offer us and added that we must create systems that safeguard our environment.

Rajasthan recently organised an investor summit, Rising Rajasthan Investors Summit, to attract investments and industries in the state. (ANI)

