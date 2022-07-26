New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Amid ongoing protests and disruptions by opposition parties' leaders in the Parliament, Union Commerce and Industry Minister and leader of the house in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said the government is ready for discussion on price rise and other issues.

"We are ready for discussion but despite that, they (Opposition leaders) are repeatedly disrupting the house proceedings," Goyal said.

He said the discussion on price rise will take place in both houses of Parliament once Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is down with COVID, resumes work.

"We are hopeful that as soon as the finance minister comes, the discussion on price rise will take place," Goyal said.

Goyal said some members of parliament have been suspended for their unruly behaviour and disrupting the house proceedings.

Proceedings in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were disrupted for the seventh consecutive day of the Monsoon session on Tuesday due to protests by the opposition parties' leaders on the issues like price rise, GST on food items and other daily essential articles and other issues.

On Monday, four Congress MPs were suspended from Lok Sabha for the entire Monsoon session for their 'unruly behaviour and disrupting proceedings'.

On Tuesday, 19 Opposition MPs including TMC leaders Sushmita Dev, Santanu Sen, and Dola Sen were suspended from Rajya Sabha for the remaining part of the week for 'misconduct'. (ANI)

