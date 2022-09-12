New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): The government has received nearly Rs 333 crore as a dividend tranche from Power Finance Corporation Ltd, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) announced on Monday.

"Government has received about Rs 333 crore from PFC as dividend tranche," Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), twitted.

The board of directors of government-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) in its meeting held on August 12, 2022, approved an interim dividend of Rs 2.25 per equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each for 2022-23.

The 'record date' for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the interim dividend was 3rd September 2022. The date of payment /dispatch of the interim dividend was on or before September 11, 2022.

The share price of Power Finance Corporation Limited fell 0.34 per cent to Rs 115.70 on the BSE on Monday. (ANI)

