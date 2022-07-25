New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): The government will provide Rs 120 crore as incentives for the manufacturing of drones and drone components over the next three years under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, Minister of State for Civil Aviation General (Retd) VK Singh said on Monday.

In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Singh said, "the Government is providing a total incentive of Rs 120 crore spread over three financial years starting 2021-22. The incentive for 2021-22 will be payable in 2022-23 after scrutiny of the financial results of the beneficiaries."

Also Read | Canada Becoming Safe Haven for Khalistani Terrorists, Wanted Gangsters in India.

The government will provide the incentives under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for drones and drone components. The scheme was notified on September 30, 2021.

A provisional list of 23 PLI beneficiaries was released on July 6, 2022. The beneficiaries include 12 drone manufacturers and 11 drone component manufacturers.

Also Read | When is 44th Chess Olympiad? Check Schedule and Time in IST of 2022 FIDE Event in Chennai.

The firms shortlisted for drone manufacturing incentives include Aarav Unmanned Systems, Bengaluru, Karnataka; Asteria Aerospace, Bengaluru, Karnataka; Dhaksha Unmanned Systems, Chennai, Tamil Nadu; EndureAir Systems, Noida, Uttar Pradesh; Garuda Aerospace, Chennai, Tamil Nadu; Ideaforge Technology, Mumbai, Maharashtra; IoTechWorld Avigation, Gurugram, Haryana; Omnipresent Robot Technologies, Gurugram, Haryana; Raphe Mphibr, Noida, Uttar Pradesh; Roter Precision Instruments, Roorkee, Uttarakhand; Sagar Defence Engineering, Pune, Maharashtra; and Throttle Aerospace Systems, Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The companies shortlisted for drone component manufacturing include Absolute Composites, Bengaluru, Karnataka; Adani-Elbit Advanced Systems India, Hyderabad, Telangana; Adroitec Information Systems, New Delhi; Alpha Design Technologies, Bengaluru, Karnataka; Dynamake Engineering, Hyderabad, Telangana; Imaginarium Rapid, Mumbai, Maharashtra; SASMOS HET Technologies, Bengaluru, Karnataka; Servocontrols Aerospace India, Belagavi, Karnataka; Valdel Advanced Technologies, Bengaluru, Karnataka; ZMotion Autonomous Systems, Bengaluru, Karnataka; and Zuppa Geo Navigation Technologies, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The government has specified separate eligibility criteria for MSMEs and non-MSME firms for the incentive schemes.

The eligibility norm for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and startups is specified as Rs 2 crore of annual sales revenue for drone manufacturers and Rs 50 lakh of annual sales revenue for drone component manufacturers.

The eligibility norm for Non-MSME is specified as Rs 4 crore of annual sales revenue for drone manufacturers and Rs 1 crore of annual sales revenue for drone component manufacturers. Minimum value addition is specified as 40 per cent of net sales. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)