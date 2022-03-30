Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): A graduation ceremony was held at Gajera Global School, Pal today for the learners of the prep grades in presence of dignitaries of Surat.

The ceremony was held to encourage the young learners of the pre-primary grades.

The celebrations were witnessed by the former mayor of Surat Ashmita Shiroya along with physician Rajiv Raj Choudhry, scientist Sushmita Dey, serial entrepreneur Atul Gupta, writer CEO Sagar Amlani, cosmetologist Komal Shiroya and Co-founder of Magicrete Building Solutions Puneet Mittal.

The ceremony commenced with the customary lamp lighting followed by a cultural show interspersed by the distribution of honours. Parents and educators presented a cultural show on the occasion adding to the celebratory mood

The ceremony was rounded off with a vote of thanks by Trustee Kinjal Gajera herself. Gajera and Principal Shweta Parihar lauded the young learners on their success and ended the programme with a word of encouragement.

Apart from the graduation credentials, learners were also given away the prizes they had won in competitions held online over the past three years. They had to be kept on hold as classes were online and Covid SOPs were in place. Their achievements were listed out and framed as mementos cementing the memories to cherish later in life.

For more information, please visit: ggs.edu.in.

