Grand Dawat-E-Iftaar Hosted by Durgesh Pawar, Uttam Jaju and Organised by Hamza Shaikh of Re Unione Entertainment at Celebration Club

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 17: Witnessed a warm and festive evening as a grand Dawat-E-Iftaar was hosted by Durgesh Pawar and Uttam Jaju, with the event organised by Hamza Shaikh of Re Unione Entertainment, at Celebration Club, Lokhandwala. The gathering brought together prominent personalities from the social, cultural and entertainment spheres to celebrate the spirit of Ramadan and communal harmony.

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Among the distinguished guests present was Haroon Khan Ji, MLA from Versova, who joined the hosts and attendees for the traditional Iftaar ceremony. The evening also saw the presence of several content creators, influencers and Bollywood actresses, adding glamour and vibrancy to the celebration.

Siddharth Bharadwaj, Rajiv Sharma, Karan Chhabra, along with other notable guests from across the city, also attended the event. The atmosphere reflected the true essence of Ramadan -- gratitude, unity and togetherness -- as guests shared traditional delicacies and engaged in meaningful conversations.

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The event was managed and curated by Re Unione Entertainment, ensuring a beautifully organised and elegant gathering.

The Dawat-E-Iftaar served as a reminder of Mumbai's inclusive spirit, where people from different communities and industries come together to celebrate faith, friendship and harmony.

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