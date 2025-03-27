VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 27: Graphisads Ltd, one of India's leading outdoor media owners and advertising agencies, has announced a significant milestone by entering into an agreement with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to operate, maintain, and generate advertising revenue from 100+ public utilities located in the NDMC area. Commonly referred to as Lutyens' Delhi, this prestigious zone is home to key government ministers, top bureaucrats, and influential decision-makers.

The project, which spans a duration of eight years, is expected to generate revenue exceeding Rs100 crore, underscoring its immense potential and strategic importance. By leveraging its expertise in outdoor media and infrastructure management, Graphisads aims to deliver a world-class experience while tapping into the lucrative advertising opportunities this project presents.

Commenting on the agreement, Sh. Mukesh Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of Graphisads Ltd, stated: "Our expertise in PPP Projects is the result of this achievement. This agreement marks a significant step forward for Graphisads in consolidating our leadership position in the Delhi market. With the NDMC area being the most premium and high-profile zone in the capital, this partnership further reinforces our ability to execute large-scale projects successfully. We have started renovating these utilities and maintaining them to provide the best possible Utilities to Delhi'ites. We are also looking to bid for more such contracts in the coming year to expand our media presence and create new benchmarks in outdoor advertising."

This achievement aligns with Graphisads' long-standing commitment to excellence in outdoor media and innovation. As a listed company on the NSE Emerge platform, Graphisads continues to attract investors and partners by consistently delivering growth and value.

While Graphisads has cemented its leadership in outdoor advertising, it is also a full-stack media agency offering a wide array of services, including event management, exhibitions, marketing, digital and creative production. This holistic approach allows Graphisads to provide 360-degree solutions to its clients, ensuring seamless brand advertising across multiple channels. By combining outdoor media expertise with robust digital marketing and creative services, the company continues to set new benchmarks in the integrated advertising and media industry.

