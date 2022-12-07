Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 7 (ANI/PNN): Gravita India Limited ("Gravita" or the "Company) a leading "Recycling Company" having its manufacturing presence around the globe, is delighted to announce that Gravita Togo SAU a step down subsidiary of the company situated in Togo, West Africa has started commercial production of Aluminium Cast- Alloys from a new recycling plant having an annual capacity of around 4,000 MTPA in phase 1. The Company is expecting an additional revenue of approx. Rs. 60 Crores per annum with a gross margins of approx 26 per cent from the new capacity.

Further, the company has been sourcing scrap from Togo for the last 3 years and has set a strong scrap collection network before establishing the plant.

The company is already having similar Aluminium recycling facility in Tanzania, Senegal, Mozambique and India. This is in alignment with the company's vision of replicating the recycling business in different geographies.

The Group has invested approx. Rs 11.00 Crores for procuring and commissioning of the new recycling plant which is funded from internal accruals of the company.

The company will be procuring domestic Aluminium scrap for production from this plant and it will cater the needs of Aluminium die casting components manufacturing industries of Auto & FMCG sector located in China, Japan, Thailand, Korea and Vietnam. Gravita Group is among one of the most reputed recycling companies across the globe and this new recycling facility will help company in augmenting its Aluminium segment capacity in Africa.

