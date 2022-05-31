New Delhi [India] May 31 (ANI/Mediawire): Gravolite was founded in 1980 and is the leading manufacturer and distributor of high-performance competitive sports flooring for multiple sports. The extensive experience of curating products to enhance performance for both the sports sector and the sportspersons has given Gravolite an international threshold to be known as one of the biggest, recognizable and appreciated companies across the sports Industry.

Presently, Gravolite is one of the leading companies in the Sports Industry. It is also an internationally known sports brand spreading its wings in Denmark, Poland, Netherlands, Nepal, and Bangladesh. Gravolite has gained expertise in manufacturing, supplying, exporting, and importing a broad spectrum of Sports mat, yoga mats and yoga accessories. These mats are manufactured using high-quality JSR with EVA foam material with the help of the through R&D and using the latest technology.

Products

Over the 4 decades, Gravolite has been seen as an outstanding sports solutions and service provider to renowned competitive sporting events. The accreditation to partner with Common Wealth Games, Asian Games, World Championships and nearly thousand plus national sporting events has given Gravolite a podium position; recognized as the most sought after sports mat solutions and products suppliers of competitive sports events across India. Over the years, Gravolite has offered high-tech sports flooring products in different shapes, sizes, and colours to choose from. So the customer can customize the product according to their needs.

Gravolite mats are produced to be high-performance, durable with maximum shock absorption qualities. The brand has been catering to multiple sports like; Wrestling, Basketball, Wushu, Karate, Judo, Kabaddi, Kho kho, Sambo, Gymnastics, Grappling and Yoga.

Besides the above specialty disciplines, Gravolite offers custom sports flooring foam solution, shock absorption foaming mats and is also famous for its high-quality yoga mats.

Certification

Gravolite sports mat solutions and products have been certified by International Kabaddi, Wrestling Federation Of India and the Kho Kho Federation of India and this accreditation has translated to Gravolite enjoying the trust of renowned clients and institutions akin Khelo India, Common Wealth Games Federation, Pro Kabaddi and Adidas to name a few of.

Gravolite's brand positioning states, "think it, floor it, and win it."And the brand strongly believes that in order for our athletes/sportsperson to win, they have to train well and train right. If we want to create champions then we have to support these budding stars with the right kind of training grounds, enabling the transformation of India into a global sporting powerhouse.

Profile of Vaibhav Maheshwari Director, Gravolite

Vaibhav Maheshwari is the Director of Gravolite and the organisation was founded in 1980 and is the leading manufacturer and distributor of high-performance competitive sports flooring for multiple sports. Firmly built on an unshakable code of ethics, today Gravolite is India's premium brand in the sports manufacturing industry in India.

Maheshwari's vision is to create a responsible sports brand and work towards providing the finest products to facilitate the smooth experience of gameplay for the atheletes. He also believes in spreading awareness about the importance of good equipment and sports infrastructure requiremnt, which can revolutionise the sports scenario in India.

Maheshwari's professional timeline traces back to 2015, when a fresh management graduate with a diploma in rubber technology from the All India Rubber Industries Association joined Gravolite. Maheshwari is a man-on-a-mission who aims to provide the sportsperson with the best quality sporting solutions. His meticoulous involvement in extensive research and development projects to constantly improve the performance of the players has made him a sought after person amongst the sporting fraternity.

His continuous involvement in R&D has helped multiple institutions/governmental organisations to eliminate the shortcoming in the existing sports environment by the way of extensive in-house research and developmental activities. He has an extremely cordial relationships with the experts from the sports fraternity, sports authorities and coaches from different sports fields.

Maheshwari firmly believes in establishing long-term business relations and hence provides sports flooring solutions with a certificate of warranty. Customer satisfaction has always been his priority and he tries to provide it with the highest possible level of customizations as per the client needs.

The company's foundation was laid down by his grandfather and he is the third generation entreprenuer who is contributing his efforts towards making not only the company grow, but also creating a strong goodwill in the market by maintaining transparency and creating sports flooring solutions which are customised to the tee.

He has a strong vision to support different institutions of India with the right kind of flooring infrastructure for sports, supported by technological advancements in production. A man who is driven by technology and the spirt of sportsmanship is what he considers himself to be. His other interests lies in collecting coffee-table books, travelling and spending quality time with his family.

