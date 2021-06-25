New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): Great Learning, a leading global ed-tech company for professional and higher education announced the launch of two International undergraduate programs from Deakin University, Australia's largest university in collaboration with Great Lakes Institute of Management, one of India's premier B-Schools.

Education agents and career counsellors can get a detailed understanding of both these programs at a launch event on June 28, 2021, at 11:30 AM. Brett Galt-Smith, Counsellor (Education and Research), Australian High Commission India, will be the Chief Guest. He, along with other eminent speakers from Deakin University and Great Lakes Institute of Management, will be addressing the attendees.

These 3-year full-time programs provide learners with an opportunity to experience a world-class education, hands-on practical projects and dedicated placement assistance. Upon successfully completing the program, students will also receive a post-study work permit to work in Australia, which will help them gain international work experience.

As a part of this collaboration, the first year of the program will be conducted at Great Lakes Institute of Management, at their Gurgaon and Chennai campuses in India. Students who successfully complete the first year would then progress into either of the degrees and complete years 2 and 3 on-shore in Australia.

The rigorous programs are designed to help learners gain global exposure and acquire in-demand management and data analytics skills. The programs will further help them in nurturing core communication, teamwork, and problem solving competencies that are crucial to jumpstart a career in international job markets.

Established in 1974, Deakin University is a public university in Australia, and has featured regularly in the prestigious Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings, 'Top 50 Under 50' and was ranked 29th in 2020. It is also ranked in the top 1% of universities globally by the Academic Ranking of World Universities 2020.

Founded in the year 2004, Great Lakes Institute of Management is one of only 14 institutes and the youngest to have received AMBA (Association of MBAs) accreditation in India. The institute has been ranked 3rd by Outlook in Top standalone institutions, 9th by Business India in top Indian B-Schools, 23rd among top B-schools in NIRF Ranking under Ministry of HRD, and is part of the Super League 2 by Business Standard.

Speaking about the collaboration Mohan Lakhamraju, Founder and CEO, Great Learning, said, "In the past 7 years, our endeavor at Great Learning has been to make high quality, transformational education accessible to all. With this vision, we aim to constantly bring forth new opportunities for our learners to widen their horizons. The introduction of these two new UG programs from Deakin University will help all those students who are looking to gain foreign exposure, and be a part of a prestigious global university. In the midst of the pandemic where travel has been ruled out, students will have an advantage of starting their programs in India for a year and then flying out to Australia to conclude their learning journey and pursue exciting career opportunities. Over the past 10 years, Great Lakes Institute of Management has established itself as the leading Institution of excellence in the highly sought-after area of business analytics. This track record of excellence combined with Great Learning's technology and industry expertise will lay a solid foundation for the young learners in their first year. We are confident that students who take up these programs will benefit immensely from the quality of education being offered and will go on to build successful careers in Australia and beyond."

Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Global Engagement at Deakin University, Professor Gary Smith said that Deakin continuously seeks to develop such innovative pathway models to provide students an opportunity to keep their study and career goals on track, especially in these challenging situations. "This collaboration with Great Lakes Institute and Great Learning is an important one which would enable a high value outcome both in terms of quality students coming to Deakin and also developing a pool of high-end talent who would be able to find their place in the global workplace in the future."

The partners will further explore developing similar pathway programs in other emerging study areas with an aim to expand innovative learning options for the young students in India.

To understand more about the program and for detailed information, students can reach out on +918310688421 | bba.deakin@greatlearning.in

