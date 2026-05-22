Business News | Greater Pacific Capital Announces Leadership Transition in India Business

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22: Greater Pacific Capital ("GPC"), a leading UK-based private equity firm focused on investing in India, today announced a leadership transition in its India business.

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Nandan Desai, Managing Director and Co-Head of India, will assume leadership of the India business, and join Ketan Patel, Joe Sealy and Christian Hansmeyer as part of the firm's senior leadership team. GPC also announced the promotion of Aditya Ajit, who has been with the firm since 2017, to Vice President.

Akshaya Prasad, Managing Director and Co-Head of India for GPC, will step down from his role to pursue an entrepreneurial opportunity. He will remain as an advisor to the firm. The firm thanked him for his contributions and wished him success in his future endeavours.

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Mr. Desai has been with GPC for 15 years and has been co-heading GPC's India business with Mr. Prasad since 2022. He led GPC's recent investments in Muthoot Microfin, NxtWave Disruptive Technologies and Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions.

Ketan Patel, Co-Founder and CEO of GPC said: "India's economy is growing in ways that are promising in a challenging time. We see the need for clean energy, growth and prosperity as key themes that our impact-driven investment approach is well-positioned to address."

Mr. Desai added: "Our portfolio companies are well-positioned to create significant value and our team is focused on strategies to support that. Looking forward, we continue to see a strong pipeline of opportunities and will mobilise to fundraise to invest in India's economy as it scales to upper middle-income levels."

About Greater Pacific Capital

Greater Pacific Capital is a leading India-focused private equity firm that invests thematically in sectors and companies that are driving India's growth and delivering impact. The firm was founded in 2005 by Ketan Patel and Joe Sealy. The firm has offices in London and Mumbai.

In India, GPC has backed a number of market leaders over the years including Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Edelweiss Capital, and HEG Ltd. Its current portfolio includes Muthoot Microfin (one of India's largest microfinance institutions), NxtWave Disruptive Technologies (a rapidly growing education and skill development platform) and Kinetic Green (a leading electric vehicle OEM).

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