Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 24: Greaves Cotton Limited, a leading diversified engineering company in India, has reported strong financial results for the period ending December 31, 2024. The results reflect the company's successful execution of its diversification strategy, fuel-agnostic approach, and commitment to building a sustainable and digitally integrated ecosystem, driving consistent growth and long-term value creation.

* Consolidated revenue for the company stood at Rs751 crore in Q3 grew by 13% Y-o-Y

* In Q3 FY25, GCL standalone reported revenue of Rs502 crores grew by 13% Y-o-Y

* Greaves Engineering and Retail segments witnessed solid growth of 14% and 13%Y-o-Y respectively, in Q3FY25

* Excel revenue for the company stood at Rs69 crore

* GEML revenue amounted to Rs184 crore in Q3, contributing positively to the overall performance

Nagesh Basavanhalli, Non-Executive Vice Chairman, Greaves Cotton Limited, said, "Greaves is driving transition to a more sustainable and inclusive economy through fuel-agnostic solutions and a digitally integrated, customer-focused approach. By embracing innovation and delivering smart, sustainable solutions, we aim to empower lives and create long-term value for all stakeholders."

Akhila Balachandar, Chief Financial Officer, Greaves Cotton Limited, stated, "Our Q3 FY25 results reflect the strength of our diversification strategy, with the Engineering and Retail segments achieving remarkable growth of 14% and 13% respectively."

At the recent Auto Expo 2025 - The Motor Show, the Company showcased a full spectrum of fuel agnostic engines along with components, motion control, and cutting-edge powertrain technologies, including a hydrogen-powered engine. In addition, Greaves also presented its vision of building the complete sustainable mobility ecosystem.

Greaves Electric Mobility showcased innovative electric two- and three-wheelers concepts, variants on Ampere Nexus and Magnus scooters, and advanced charging solutions for 2-wheelers. These innovations reaffirm the company's commitment to democratise sustainable mobility and meeting the growing demand for eco-friendly mobility solutions in India.

As it moves into 2025, Greaves remains focused on long-term value creation, continued growth, and navigating market uncertainties. The company is well-positioned to lead India's evolving mobility and engineering landscape with resilience and forward-thinking strategies.

About Greaves Cotton Limited:

Greaves Cotton Limited (GCL), also known as Greaves, is a diversified, multi-product, multi-fuel, and multi-location engineering company with a legacy of 165 years and strong brand trust. Originally renowned for its single-cylinder diesel engines, Greaves has transformed into a fuel-agnostic, end-to-end mobility solutions provider, driven by the purpose of 'Empowering Lives'. The Company is enabling a sustainable transition to green mobility and aims to touch a billion lives by 2030. Greaves is building a digitally integrated ecosystem that connects consumers, business partners, and service providers across the entire mobility value chain.

Through its five independent business units--Greaves Engineering, Greaves Electric Mobility Ltd., Greaves Retail, Greaves Finance Ltd., and Greaves Technologies Ltd.--Greaves combines agility with strategic focus, delivering innovation and enhancing accessibility for consumers. With significant investments in technology and human capital, the Company is positioned to lead in India's EV and sustainable mobility markets. The Company remains committed to sustainable growth and economic progress, making it a trusted partner in shaping the future of mobility in India.

For more information, visit- www.greavescotton.com

