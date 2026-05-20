Business News | Green Cement Plant to Come Up in Punjab's Rajpura with Investment of Rs 250 Crore

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): Punjab is set to get a green cement manufacturing plant with a proposed investment of Rs 250 crore in Rajpura, as companies increase focus on low-carbon construction materials and sustainable industrial projects.

According to the release by Navrattan Group, the facility will come up at Village Rai Majra in Rajpura and is expected to use green cement manufacturing technologies aimed at reducing carbon emissions and improving energy efficiency compared to conventional cement production.

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The project comes amid rising demand for environmentally sustainable construction materials and growing investment in green infrastructure across the country.

The plant is expected to generate employment in the region.

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"Our vision is to redefine the future of cement manufacturing through innovation, sustainability, and environmentally responsible technologies. This investment marks a significant step towards building a greener and more self-reliant industrial ecosystem in India," said Himansh Verma, Founder, Navrattan Group.

He added that the project may be expanded in phases depending on future demand in the green construction materials segment.

"The project may be expanded in phases depending on market demand and future opportunities in the green construction materials segment," Verma said. (ANI)

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