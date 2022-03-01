Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 1 (ANI/PNN): The Nagar Prathmik Shikshan Samiti (NPSS) run Khushaldas Vanmalibhai Palwala school would be Surat's first green government school. Thanks to renowned environmentalist and textile industrialist Viral Desai, a.k.a. 'Green Man,' for adopting the government school with the sole purpose of transforming it into the city's model green school.

In the presence of Deputy Conservator of Forest Puneet Nayyar and Councillor Nilesh Patel, Viral Desai gifted about 46 benches, specifically designed for environmental conservation, to the kids Khushaldas Vanmalibhai Palwala primary school in Pal on Saturday. Desai announced that he is adopting the school to transform it into a model green school during the bench distribution event.

The benches donated to the NPSS school in Pal were recycled from old worn-out benches discarded in the scrapyard. Desai brought these benches to his location and refurbished them with a spanky style on the topic of environment, where unique pictures of nature conservation and pictures portraying love for the environment have been developed to educate the children about environmental preservation.

Viral Desai said, "This school has a huge campus where hundreds of trees could be planted, and the children will be trained on how to nurture them. We will be placing over 500 flower pots allowing the children to water them every day. Wall paintings on the theme of ecosystem restoration and climate action."

After the bench distribution programme, Viral Desai and DCF, Puneet Nayyar interacted with the students on climate action and ecosystem restoration, in which the students participated enthusiastically.

Prakashbhai Parmar, the school's principal, stated, "As a teacher and principal, I am pleased that our school will become a model green school, and the children have been rewarded with unique seats on the theme of environmental preservation." This will go a long way toward educating young minds about environmental conservation."

Puneet Nayyar, DCF said, "The idea of these benches designed to make students aware of forest and environmental protection is to be applauded. It is commendable that Viral Desai has worked in this direction."

It must be noted that green man Viral Desai has been credited for developing India's first model green railway station at Udhna. The Udhna railway station has been developed on the theme of climate action and ecosystem restoration.

