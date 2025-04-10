VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 10: Green Power International, a leader in the EPC industry specializing in gas & liquid fuel-based power generation systems, is set to revolutionize its service offerings by integrating pioneering AI technology across all its systems, advancing its efforts towards smarter solutions for sustainable energy development.

AI integration will be implemented throughout the company's spectrum of expertise. The project will be executed in multiple phases to ensure seamless integration and adoption. The initial focus on AI-driven EPC solutions which will optimise engineering design processes and improving the processing time leading to faster execution and improved efficiency. The next phase will be on services of gas gensets and other EPC projects -AI will be integrated into the system for predictive unscheduled maintenance and downtime reduction to ensure continuous power supply and maximum availability.

Commenting on the recent development, Varun Puri, Managing Director at Green Power International said, "AI has the potential to drive significant advancements in efficiency and output across various sectors. It is revolutionising businesses and lives of individuals. It is particularly crucial for expediting efforts to meet sustainable development goals much faster and for building a greener future for all. With adoption of AI, we remain committed to providing smarter solutions to our customers and contributing to sustainability."

With the integration of AI into the business process, and the technology that has transformed industries across sectors, the company aims to foster innovation and drive growth in its operations. The digitalisation of the process will optimise performance, reduce downtime, increase energy efficiency, and reduce environmental impact, ensuring smarter, faster, and more sustainable energy solutions for businesses and industries. Overall AI implementation would result in a better customer experience in terms of quality and timelines of execution.

Green Power International's move to integrate AI into its range of solutions reflects the company's commitment to embracing digital transformation and strengthening its position in the market as a leader in providing sustainable energy solutions.

