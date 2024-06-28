Green Rosette at Raheja Viva: The most premium plots by K Raheja Corp Homes

New Delhi [India], June 28: Welcome to Green Rosette, where your dreams blend with nature; every moment is filled with peace and tranquillity. These prime luxury residential plots by K Raheja Corp Homes at the exclusive Raheja Viva in Pune offer a unique living experience and continues to be the ideal choice for Army professionals, IT professionals, and business leaders.

Located on Pune-Paud Road, just a short drive from Chandni Chowk, Green Rosette is nestled amid lush green forests, providing a peaceful space that perfectly combines isolation with nature. These luxury plots in Raheja Viva promise an exceptional lifestyle with ready infrastructure, more than 40 world-class amenities, and the best views of the Sahyadri Hills, complemented by vast open spaces and multiple recreational areas.

Reasons to explore the beauty of Green Rosette:

* Panoramic views of the Sahyadri Hills

* Good connectivity to major IT hubs in Pune

* Home to over 60 species of birds and around 6500 trees, fostering a thriving ecosystem

* Low-density living offering ample personal space and privacy

* Ready-to-use 40+ lifestyle amenities with two lavish clubhouses for recreation and leisure

* Ready infrastructure with internal roads and all the essential utilities

* Low noise levels ensuring a peaceful living environment

* Improved Air Quality Index (AQI) for better health

* Being a premium plot it has a high potential for appreciation, making it a great investment opportunity

* IGBC Platinum certification for a reduced carbon footprint and a commitment to green living

Beyond the state-of-the-art amenities, Green Rosette offers direct connectivity to all urban necessities. It is conveniently accessible to social infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, malls, and leisure centres. Top professionals will find it ideal due to its easy access to Hinjewadi IT Park, allowing a perfect work-life integration.

Residing in Green Rosette at Raheja Viva is a unique opportunity to embrace an extraordinary lifestyle. With high land appreciation values in Pune, the demand for residential land is strong. These luxury residential plots offer a fantastic living experience, whether as a home or an investment.

