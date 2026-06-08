Business News | Greendot Biopak Pioneers World's Premium Home Compostable Stretch Film, Closing the Last Major Gap in Packaging Sustainability

BusinessWire India

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 8: Greendot Biopak Pvt. Ltd., a globally recognized material science company in the sustainable packaging space, is bridging one of the most stubborn divides in the packaging industry with its certified Home Compostable stretch film. Engineered to replace conventional plastic-based films used across logistics, warehousing, and FMCG packaging, the bio-based solution provides a true zero-waste pathway for a material that has historically evaded sustainability efforts.

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Stretch film is the invisible backbone of global trade, securing pallets in every warehouse and bundling goods on nearly every truck. However, the global stretch film market, valued at over USD 10.2 billion relies almost entirely on Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE). This fossil-fuel-derived plastic takes up to 400 years to degrade, and because it is routinely contaminated with dust and food residue, less than 5% of it is recycled globally. Instead, it breaks down into toxic microplastics. For decades, replacing LLDPE was considered the hardest problem in packaging science. Sustainable alternatives historically failed to deliver the required 300-400% elongation, puncture resistance, and vital "cling" without relying on Polyisobutylene (PIB), a petroleum-derived synthetic tackifier that disqualifies films from genuine compostability.

Greendot Biopak has successfully cracked this code, securing an approved patent for this groundbreaking Stretch Film technology recently. Developed through years of intensive, in-house R&D, Greendot Biopak's new formulation achieves superior, natural cling without a single drop of artificial gum or synthetic tackifier. It is entirely PE-Free and food safe matching conventional LLDPE performance drop-for-drop while breaking down completely into nutrient-rich humus within certified timeframes.

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"For decades, the industry's excuse to delay action has been that sustainable stretch film simply couldn't handle the extreme physical demands of the global supply chain," said Rajen Bhagyodaya, Founder of Greendot Biopak. "We refused to accept that. We spent years engineering a film that delivers the load retention, optical clarity, and extreme elongation that heavy industries demand, but returns safely to the earth. The technology gap is officially closed. A performance-grade, certified compostable stretch film exists today, and it is ready for global scale."

Beyond its environmental impact, the compostable stretch film delivers unparalleled economic and performance metrics. Greendot's film achieves a 3 to 3.5x stretch ratio (300-350% elongation), far exceeding conventional LDPE's 1.5x (50-75%) stretch limit. This higher elongation enables greater coverage with less product usage. Greendot's 20-micron compostable film costs just Rs. 1.13 per metre, compared to Rs. 2.53 per metre for conventional 55-micron plastic film. This results in a remarkable 55% cost saving per metre of coverage, all while providing a 59.5% reduction in carbon emissions (saving 2.85 kg of CO₂ per kg of film).

Crucially for businesses, the transition requires zero capital expenditure. Greendot Biopak's compostable film acts as a direct, drop-in replacement. It performs seamlessly on both manual hand-wrap operations and existing high-speed automated machinery across cold chain and ambient environments. The innovation arrives precisely as global regulators tighten the net on flexible plastics. With the EU's Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation mandating recyclable or compostable packaging by 2030, and India's Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) frameworks placing financial obligations on plastic producers, brands are actively searching for viable alternatives.

"Policy makers and brands no longer have to risk mandating what the market cannot supply," added Bhagyodaya. "Since its introduction was done years ago, stretch film has undergone significant advancements, resulting in higher quality and improved performance. We are inviting regulatory bodies, converters, and global brands to look at our home compostable stretch film. You can meet your Scope 3 emissions targets and EPR compliance without disrupting a single day of your warehouse operations."

Greendot Biopak's home compostable stretch film holds the rigorous DIN CERTCO Home Compostable certification and complies with US FDA food-contact standards. It simultaneously satisfies European (EN 13432) and Indian (IS/ISO 17088, CPCB) regulatory frameworks. The company is currently rolling out diverse product range across the food and beverage, e-commerce, agriculture, and industrial manufacturing sectors, establishing a new premium product category with a massive regulatory tailwind.

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