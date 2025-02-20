BusinessWire India

Rewari (Haryana) [India], February 20: Greenheck India Private Limited in partnership with Centre for CSR and Sustainability Excellence a social arm of Innovative Project Management Service Pvt Ltd (IPMS) has taken an essential step towards sustainable development in Rewari, Haryana. A significant execution of a CSR initiative was commemorated on 17th January'25 aimed at using natural resources to the constant challenges of electricity supply faced by the medical and educational institutions in Rewari. This project was the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Greenheck India which facilitated the implementation of solar power systems supply in Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) and Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS) of Rewari supporting over 2000 people.

This initiative aimed to enhance energy efficiency and ensure a reliable power supply for critical public institutions that provide essential healthcare and education services. With 5kW solar panels installation, the UPHC fully enjoys a stable power supply, ensuring continuous healthcare services for the community, along with uninterrupted storage of medicines and vaccines. Additionally, the installation of air ducts and an air cooler system has significantly improved air circulation, enhancing patient comfort and the working conditions of healthcare staff.

Similarly, the Government Senior Secondary School now provides students with a better learning environment, reducing dependency on conventional power sources and promoting sustainability. Students enthusiastically expressed their joy at using digital interactive boards and computer labs for learning and practice. The Principal highlighted the savings in the monthly electricity bill, which can now be redirected toward student welfare.

Speaking at the handover event, Mr. Sunil Arora, Senior Manager - Finance and Commerce at Greenheck India, stated, "At Greenheck, a strong commitment to social well-being has been deeply rooted even before CSR regulations mandated corporate contributions. The team in India remains passionate in creating a meaningful impact through sustainable and responsible initiatives. Partnering with CCSE has been instrumental in identifying and bridging critical gaps that hinder growth in underserved communities. Through the solarization initiative in Rewari, we aim to promote energy conservation, environmental sustainability, and community welfare."

Dr. Soumitro Chakraborty, Chairman of CCSE, emphasized the transformative power of CSR, stating, "This project once again demonstrated the relationship of corporate social responsibility driving meaningful social change and create a lasting impact. In this initiative, the adoption of renewable energy solutions is not only addressing immediate needs of the people but also inspiring future sustainability efforts amongst the generations to take lead. As the social arm of Innovative Project Management Services (IPMS), we are committed to bridging the gap between corporations and civil society organizations (CSOs) to create a lasting impact for the most underserved communities."

We are proud that this project aligns with UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and India's renewable energy goals that underscores the role of corporate partnerships in advancing community development. Greenheck India and CCSE remain dedicated to fostering positive environmental and social outcomes through such impactful initiatives.

