Business News | Greenovas Foods Pvt. Ltd. Honoured with the 'Best Cold Chain Company of Uttar Pradesh' Award at Brand Empower's Rashtriya Ratna Samman 2026

SMPL

New Delhi [India], June 1: Setting a revolutionary new benchmark in the food processing and agricultural supply chain sector, Greenovas Foods Pvt. Ltd. proudly won the highly coveted title of 'Best Cold Chain Company of Uttar Pradesh' at the prestigious Rashtriya Ratna Samman 2026. Organised by Brand Empower, a premier business recognition entity committed to celebrating corporate brilliance, this spectacular award ceremony unfolded at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The grand gala served as a vibrant convergence of the nation's most influential business minds, visionary corporate leaders, and industry disruptors. Adding immense star power and political gravitas to the momentous evening, Ms. Kangana Ranaut, Member of the Lok Sabha and celebrated Actor, presided over the ceremony as the Chief Guest. Watch the Award Video Here! Her commanding presence magnified the significance of the occasion as she took the stage to honour trailblazing enterprises like Greenovas Foods Pvt. Ltd., highlighting their instrumental role in fortifying India's cold chain infrastructure, supporting local farmers, and driving agricultural economic growth.

Also Read | New Aadhaar App Launched With Enhanced Security Features, UIDAI To Discontinue mAadhaar.

Emerging victorious in a highly specialized and competitive category, the organization was officially announced as the definitive winner, with the Name on Certificate: Greenovas Foods Pvt. Ltd., proudly inscribed for all to see. Representing the brand's remarkable journey and unyielding dedication to manufacturing excellence, the Awardees on stage, "Mr Divyanshu Agrawal (Director) and Mrs Kanu Agrawal (Director)", stepped proudly forward to accept the honour. Operating out of Uttar Pradesh, Greenovas Foods is the driving force behind renowned brands like Frosstee and Nufarm Frozens. Since its inception, the company has transformed the food preservation landscape by offering premium fat spreads, frozen fruits, vegetables, and regional delicacies. Backed by cutting-edge fast-freezing technologies and a robust infrastructure, they maintain a rigorous quality check from farm to table. Their state-of-the-art cold chain network and compliance with stringent food safety certifications ensure that freshness, purity, and vital nutrients are flawlessly locked into every product they deliver to homes, hotels, and bakeries across India.

Upon receiving the highly coveted award for Best Cold Chain Company of Uttar Pradesh, Mr. Divyanshu Agrawal and Mrs. Kanu Agrawal expressed their profound gratitude and shared an inspiring vision for the future of the company's product line. "Accepting this monumental recognition at the Rashtriya Ratna Samman 2026 is an incredible milestone that validates our core mission of delivering uncompromising quality and highly innovative cold chain solutions," they stated jointly with immense pride. "In today's fast-paced world, providing secure, reliable, and technologically advanced food preservation is the critical difference in giving our clients absolute peace of mind and promoting a healthier lifestyle. This award belongs to our incredibly hardworking manufacturing team, our skilled technologists, and our supportive farming partners who work diligently to meet the complex supply requirements day in and day out. We are deeply energized by this honour and remain fiercely committed to shouldering the responsibility of providing our consumers with the highest quality frozen foods, ensuring that farm-fresh goodness reaches every household."

Also Read | 'Maa Behen' Actress Madhuri Dixit Defends Aishwarya Rai Over Cannes 2026 Look Trolling, Says, 'She Has Made the Whole Country Proud' (Watch Video).

The spectacular success of the Rashtriya Ratna Samman 2026 further illuminates the visionary leadership of Mr. Rahul Ranjan Singh, CEO of Brand Empower, whose unwavering commitment to acknowledging corporate and entrepreneurial brilliance has made these awards a highly coveted pinnacle of success. Over the years, Brand Empower's meticulously curated award ceremonies have maintained a glamorous and esteemed legacy, having been graced in earlier editions by an illustrious lineup of iconic celebrities such as Mrs. Raveena Tandon, Mrs. Madhuri Dixit Nene, Mr. Anupam Kher, and Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The triumphant execution and expansive scale of this year's grand event were seamlessly supported by a robust network of prominent sponsors and partners. The unforgettable ceremony was Presented by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd., and prominently Co-Sponsored by Baghel Industries Pvt. Ltd. The event's massive digital footprint was expertly amplified by Digital Marketing Partner - Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd, alongside the highly impactful community outreach orchestrated by CSR Partner - Webpulse Foundation. Furthermore, strategic industry networking was powered by B2B Partner - GetManufacturers.com (Indian Manufacturers Directory), holistic well-being initiatives were championed by Wellness Partner - Natural Therapy India, and progressive retail growth solutions were backed by eCommerce Partner - Local Dukaan.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)