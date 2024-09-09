PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 9: Greensole, a leading brand in sustainable footwear, is excited to announce the launch of its flagship store at Phoenix Market City, Kurla. This significant event represents a major step in the brand's mission to promote eco-friendly fashion while offering stylish and comfortable footwear for environmentally conscious consumers.

Situated on the G-17A LG Floor of one of Mumbai's top shopping destinations, the new store showcases Greensole's dedication to sustainability, featuring a wide range of vegan and upcycled footwear. The store's design reflects the brand's values, using eco-friendly materials and minimalist aesthetics to support its goal of reducing the fashion industry's carbon footprint.

The launch event was graced by several notable figures from the fashion and entertainment industries, including Head of Sustainability Lakme Fashion Week - Ms Darshana Gajare, actors Manav Gohil and Pavail Gulati. Their presence underscored the growing support for sustainable practices within the industry.

Greensole's founders, Shriyans Bhandari, Ramesh Dhami with the support of Rushabh Vora and Ram Fashion Exports, have long championed the idea that fashion should be both stylish and responsible. "Our new store is not just a retail space; it's a statement that eco-friendly choices can be fashionable and accessible," said Bhandari. "We are excited to bring our sustainable products to a wider audience and continue our mission of creating a positive impact on the environment."

The store features a carefully chosen collection of footwear for men, women, and children, all crafted from recycled and upcycled materials. The Greensole flagship store aims to become a destination for those who prioritize sustainability without sacrificing style.

Do grab a chance to visit the store and see their new collection. Now is the time to Step Towards Sustainability!

About Greensole Footwear Pvt. Ltd

Greensole was established with the goal of making a positive environmental impact by transforming discarded footwear into comfortable shoes. The brand is committed to advancing sustainable fashion and has upcycled thousands of shoes and supplying footwear to those in need.

For more information, visit https://www.greensole.com/ or follow them on social media Instagram: @greensole

