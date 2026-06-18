Business News | GreytHR Earns Great Place to Work® Certification for 2026

greytHR has been certified as a Great Place to Work® again with a 95% employee participation rate and 84% Trust Index score

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 18: greytHR is Great Place to Work® Certified. greytHR, India's leading HRMS platform, has been officially certified as a Great Place to Work® again. This prestigious, globally recognized benchmark for workplace excellence reinforces greytHR's steadfast commitment to building a high-trust, high-performing culture that prioritizes employee fulfillment and sustainable innovation.

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Key Metrics from the 2026 Evaluation

The Great Place to Work® certification is determined entirely by direct, anonymous employee feedback across five pillars: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

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2026 Survey Highlights:

- 95% employee participation rate

- 84% Trust Index score across all survey parameters

- Results reflect a culture built on psychological safety, trust, and operational alignment

"Being certified as a Great Place to Work® again is a proud moment for all of us at greytHR. What makes it truly meaningful is that it comes directly from our employees--the people who bring our values to life every day," said Girish Rowjee, Co-founder and CEO, greytHR. "At greytHR, we believe a high-trust, people-first culture is key to building a strong and resilient business. As we grow, we remain focused on creating an environment where our people feel valued, supported, and empowered. This recognition reinforces our belief that investing in people builds a stronger, more innovative, and future-ready organization."

Central to greytHR's sustained success is its adherence to a robust framework of core values that guide both its daily operations and long-term regional expansions:

- Improve Every Day: Cultivating an environment that inspires continuous professional development, learning agility, and technology innovation.

- Deliver Excellence: Instilling uncompromising performance standards and consistently exceeding internal and external benchmarks.

- Focus on Impact: Prioritizing meaningful, measurable outcomes for enterprise clients, small businesses, and regional communities.

- Drive Customer Success: Creating explicit, measurable value through every product development and service interaction.

- Nurture Learning and Sharing: Fostering a transparent workspace of mutual trust, shared knowledge, and collaboration.

"People are, and will always be, at the absolute core of greytHR," added Unnikrishnan Raghavan, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), greytHR. "This certification is a direct reflection of our collective effort to build a people-centric architecture where every individual feels deeply valued, psychologically secure, and strategically empowered to innovate. We remain fiercely dedicated to raising the bar for workplace excellence, ensuring that our culture evolves dynamically alongside our business aspirations."

This industry recognition strongly reaffirms greytHR's core philosophy: when an organization puts its people first, organizational excellence, product innovation, and customer loyalty naturally follow. As greytHR continues to expand across India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, the company remains focused on strengthening employee experience and maintaining a high-trust workplace culture.

About greytHR:

greytHR is a full-suite HRMS platform designed to automate and simplify complex, recurring, and critical HR and payroll functions, ensuring compliance and security. With over 50 tools, greytHR offers 'Hire-to-Retire' solutions for People Operations, including advanced modules for recruiting, onboarding, engaging, paying, appraising, retaining, and retiring employees. The platform also leverages AI-driven analytics and recommendations to enhance employee engagement throughout the entire employee lifecycle.

Trusted by CFOs and loved by CHROs, greytHR serves businesses of various sizes and is adaptable across industries like manufacturing, SaaS, healthcare, hospitality, education, and retail.

As India's leading HRMS and payroll provider, greytHR is rapidly expanding in the MEA and SEA regions, offering world-class Made-in-India software solutions to emerging markets. The company proudly serves over 34,000 clients, managing 3.2 million+ employees across 25+ countries.

FAQ

What is the Great Place to Work® Certification?

The Great Place To Work (GPTW) Certification is a globally recognized employer-of-choice badge. It is awarded to companies that demonstrate exceptional workplace cultures, driven primarily by anonymous employee feedback regarding trust, fairness, respect, camaraderie, and leadership.

Why did greytHR receive the certification?

greytHR achieved certification on the strength of a 95% employee participation rate and an 84% Trust Index score in the 2026 evaluation. Employees rated the organization highly across all five culture pillars -- credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie -- reflecting a workplace built on psychological safety, inclusive leadership, and shared purpose.

What does greytHR do?

greytHR is India's most trusted full-suite HRMS (Human Resource Management System), delivering end-to-end hire-to-retire solutions for businesses of all sizes. Its platform covers core HR, recruitment, payroll, attendance, leave management, compliance, onboarding, performance management, and employee self-service -- helping HR teams work smarter and employees stay engaged.

How many businesses use greytHR?

greytHR serves 34,000+ businesses across 25+ countries, supporting 3.2 million+ employees globally -- with active expansion across MEA (Middle East & Africa) and SEA (Southeast Asia) regions.

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