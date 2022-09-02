Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): With changing consumer dining preferences and economic conditions, the Foodservice industry mainly QSRs (Quick Service Restaurants) & HORECA (Hotels, Restaurants, Fast Casuals, Travel & Entertainment, Caterers & Cafes) are taking bold steps in 2022 by finding innovative ways to improve on-site and off-site experiences for guests. To simplify their cooking experiences, Griffith Foods today announced the launch of their new line of sauces, specially customised to cater to the Indian market. These culinary-inspired sauces are authentically produced to deliver made-from-scratch quality and flavours that are popular among Indian consumers and are sure to exceed their expectations.

India's Food Service Industry is one of the largest in the world and its output is expected to reach USD 535 billion by 2025-26 - which means an increasing global population will have a greater demand for food in 2030. At the same time, greater differentiation will be required due to an ageing population and individualisation. Culinary innovation is more important than ever to meet the evolving needs of today's restaurant patrons. Griffith Foods has perfected the integration of consumer insights into culinary arts, food science and sensory science, to deliver best-in-class products and solutions. The new range of sauces is sure to hit the consumers' taste buds with flavours ranging from innovative to popular variants to must haves.

Talking about the food industry, the QSR segment itself grew by 17.27 per cent during the FY 2016 - FY 2020 period and is expected to reach INR 827.63 Bn by FY 2025. The increase in food consumption by QSRs as well as Hotels, Restaurants, Fast Casuals, Travel and Entertainment, Caterers & Cafes is becoming one of the most prominent features of food transformation under the background of rapid urbanisation in India. With such rapid development, Foodservice operators need easy to execute product solutions that will amplify their dishes and take their customers on a sensory adventure.

Adhering to the growing demand for sauces & dressings (India's seasonings, dressings and sauces market is projected to grow from INR 217 billion in 2021 to INR 290.6 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0 per cent. In the B2B space which contributes 35 per cent of the total sauces and dressing market, Griffith Foods launches customised solutions for the QSR segment as per their needs.

To specially cater to the HoReCa channel i.e. Hotels, Restaurants, Fast Casuals, Travel & Entertainment, Caterers & Cafes, Custom Culinary® (a wholly owned subsidiary of Griffith Foods) is all set to launch its range of Master's Touch & Chef's Own line of sauces like Mexican Chipotle Sauce, Naga Jolokia Sauce, Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Makhani Gravy Base, Pink Blush Sauce, Basil Pesto Sauce, All Purpose Tomato Base, Schezwan Sauce, Bhuna Gravy Base, Mango Habanero Sauce & Guntur Hot Sauce. Keeping true to the food, these products are curated to provide an extra edge to the Chef's dishes with an authentic taste & flavour while saving their time, cost & effort on innovation. All Custom Culinary® products are minimally processed with no added artificial ingredients and will be available to customers pan-India through the company's extensive & well-connected distribution channel.

Created by culinary experts at Griffith Foods' established state-of-art manufacturing facilities in Bangalore, the sauces, dressings & gravies are crafted to deliver innovation, authenticity & convenience.

"Griffith Foods establishment will benefit Foodservice operators-QSRs, HORECA (Hotels, Restaurants, Fast Casuals, Travel & Entertainment, Caterers & Cafes) across the food Industry to delight their customers with tasty delicacies but also aid in business scalability opportunities for players in India. The global food organisation is expected to see more momentum in its product adoption due to multiple reasons," says Mr. Dhiren Kanwar, President & Managing Director-India and the Middle East, Griffith Foods.

Offering more to the segment, as a global product development partner, Griffith Foods specializes in a wide range of quality & innovative food ingredients marinades, snack seasoning, coating solutions, food bases and much more exclusively inventoried for the food Industry.

2022, the year is bringing on new opportunities for QSRs, HORECA (Hotels, Restaurants, Fast Casuals, Travel & Entertainment, Caterers & Cafes) to stand out & Griffith Foods is ready to cater to the segment with its exclusive range of products.

We help our customers win, by blending Care and Creativity to Nourish the World.

A subsidiary of Griffith Foods USA, Griffith Foods (for India and the Middle East region) has a well-equipped manufacturing set-up in Bangalore with state-of-the-art facilities & a culinary centre. Established in 1919 at Alsip, USA, Griffith Food is spread across 33 countries globally with over 4800 trained professionals to assist customers daily. We're committed to helping our customers create better products-and a better, more sustainable world. Our Sustainability Platform of People, Planet, and Performance guides how we behave conduct business, and treat people, ensuring that everything we do leads to responsible growth for our entire ecosystem.

