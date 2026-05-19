Business News | Group 108 Shapes a New Retail Dialogue at PRC 2026 with ONE FNG and Grandthum

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19: At a time when retail is steadily moving beyond the predictable, Group 108 marked a commanding presence at the Phygital Retail Convention 2026, held on May 13-14 at the Jio Convention Center, Mumbai. The participation emerged as a layered reflection of the group's larger retail philosophy, anchored through its flagship developments - ONE FNG and Grandthum.

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As one of the country's most influential retail platforms, PRC served as a convergence point for prominent retailers, franchise networks, developers, and consumer brands engaging in conversations around the future trajectory of physical and phygital commerce. The two-day convention brought together more than 3,000 attendees representing over 1,000 brands, alongside celebrated retail leaders, global brands, technology innovators, and industry experts. With over 30 conference sessions and an expansive exhibition extending across 100,000+ sq. ft., the event highlighted advancements across retail technology, retail design, commercial real estate, and customer experience solutions. Against this backdrop, Group 108's showcase aligned strongly with the convention's larger discourse around experience-led retail environments and evolving consumer engagement.

Rather than positioning retail as a static proposition, Group 108 presented a more progressive perspective where spatial planning, movement dynamics, and consumer behaviour converge to create enduring engagement. The discussions emerging during the convention reflected this transition, shifting distinctly beyond transactional thinking toward environments that actively influence how brands are perceived and experienced.

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At the center of attention stood Grandthum, envisioned as a high-energy commercial destination rather than a conventional retail address. Its expansive high-street format, uninterrupted frontages, and fluid pedestrian movement were highlighted as defining elements capable of transforming footfall into meaningful consumer interaction.

Alongside this, ONE FNG introduced a distinct yet equally compelling narrative. The development showcased a retail ecosystem shaped around sustained engagement, premium audiences, and continuous consumer circulation, strengthening both visibility and long-term brand value.

Across the two-day engagement, Group 108's presence evolved into a focal point for strategic industry conversations, attracting retailers, franchise operators, and expansion leaders evaluating the next evolution of physical retail.

Sharing his perspective, Sanchit Bhutani, Managing Director, Group 108, said, "Retail is no longer defined by location alone; it is shaped by the experience it delivers. What we are building at Grandthum and ONE FNG is not just retail space, but environments that encourage engagement, strengthen brand presence, and create long-term value. PRC has been an important platform to engage with brands that share this forward-looking outlook."

Group 108's participation at PRC 2026 underscores a clear direction toward creating immersive retail environments aligned with evolving consumer and brand expectations.

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