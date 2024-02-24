PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24: In a trailblazing collaboration, Growfitter and BharatBox are joining forces, creating an unprecedented amalgamation of fitness and Bollywood within the metaverse. Envision a realm where the thrill of achieving fitness goals intertwines seamlessly with the allure of the silver screen.

Also Read | On This Day in 2002: PM Narendra Modi Marks 22 Years Since His Electoral Debut as MLA in Gujarat Assembly (Watch Video).

Dive deep into an innovative ecosystem where Growfitter's commitment to providing rewards and merchandise for BharatBox NFT holders transcends traditional incentives. Users of both platforms will have the opportunity to revel in a world where their fitness achievements are exponentially rewarded. In addition, global SAND token holders will get an opportunity to purchase Growfitter BharatBox NFTs with physical rewards of up to 8x the value of the NFT with over 20 consumer brand partnerships including names such as Mynta, Uber, LensKart, Boat, Gillette, Marico.

Seamless Integration, Boundless Possibilities

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress, AAP Seat-Sharing Agreement Stirs Debate in Gujarat Ahead of 2024 LS Polls.

The integration of BharatBox's wallet into the Growfitter app is more than a technical fusion; it's a doorway to unparalleled experiences. Users are transported from the sweat of their workouts to an entertainment showdown. By introducing legendary characters to interact with in the metaverse, this collaboration blurs and redefines the boundaries between being a fitness enthusiast and a culture and entertainment aficionado.

Following this, the partnership will also entail NFT ticketing for physical events, marking a new epoch in the convergence of digital and real-life experiences. Together, BharatBox and Growfitter make for a perfect symbiosis that enriches both the fitness and entertainment domains.

Karan Keswani, CEO of BharatBox said, "Our alliance with Growfitter goes beyond merging platforms; it's a strategic move towards creating a holistic lifestyle ecosystem. We are setting new benchmarks in user engagement by integrating the motivational aspects of fitness with the immersive experiences of Indian entertainment and culture, thus crafting a unique narrative in the digital landscape."

Sanmati Pande, CEO and Co-Founder of Growfitter, reflects on the collaboration's impact, "This partnership is a testament to our vision of an integrated digital lifestyle. By blending the dynamic world of fitness with the captivating narratives of Bollywood, we are not just creating a platform; we are cultivating a community where achievements in health and wellness unlock unparalleled entertainment experiences."

Along with bridging two industries, Growfitter and BharatBox are also creating a new paradigm in digital engagement for a predominantly physical industry. This collaboration invites users to a universe where fitness milestones unlock the doors to a range of digital experiences and rewards. It's a narrative where the journey towards health and entertainment is interwoven, offering a story where the hero always walks away with more.

Growfitter

Growfitter aims to create the largest health and wellness community by utilizing blockchain technology to offer rewards from over 100+ premium brands. With over 1.5 million app downloads and a feature on Shark Tank India, Growfitter incentivizes its community to lead an active lifestyle. They will soon be launching their GFIT token, which can be redeemed for real-world brand rewards and brand utility NFTs at a discount of up to 90 per cent.

BharatBox

BharatBox is a JV company between Brinc and Sandbox set up to create a new cultural hub featuring key partners from India's entertainment, art, and sports sectors, including Bollywood. The new entrants have joined The Sandbox's virtual real estate by acquiring LAND NFTs in the open metaverse and have committed to building experiences in Bharatbox. Multiple high-profile brands and artists will come together to create an area in The Sandbox dedicated to celebrating Indian art, culture, entertainment, and sports, and engage with fans in new and immersive experiences. BharatBox will create the experiences and also provide IPs and brands via its extensive partner network in India, as well as build the games alongside web3 developers. Stay informed about our latest developments by joining our community on Telegram. Please visit https://bharatbox.sandbox.game follow us on Twitter and Instagram and join us on this exciting journey towards creating the most immersive blockchain experience!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)