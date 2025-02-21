NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 21: Grundfos, a global leader in intelligent and energy-efficient pumping solutions, launched MIXIT, a groundbreaking HVAC solution at ACREX India 2025. This next-generation technology is set to transform energy efficiency in heating and cooling systems.

According to JLL, India, the world's fastest-growing economy, is projected to see growth in its commercial space market across the top seven cities by 1 billion sq. ft. by 2026 and touch 1.2 billion sq. ft. by 2030. District cooling in India is critical to addressing the rapidly growing demand for space cooling, which is increasing by 15-20% annually, driven by urbanisation, rising incomes, and increasing temperatures.

Launching MIXIT, Saravanan Panneer Selvam - Senior Regional Sales Director, CBS, Grundfos India said, "As India's energy demand surges to unprecedented levels over the next decade, driven by rapid urbanisation and industrial growth, the need for sustainable solutions has never been more critical. At Grundfos, we are committed to leading this charge by introducing innovative HVAC solutions like MIXIT, designed to enhance energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact."

Shankar Rajaram, Head of Sales, IND, Grundfos India added, "Grundfos leads with transformative, energy-efficient solutions. Our advanced cooling technologies and the range of IE5 solutions, meet and exceed sustainable cooling needs. In IT cooling, our solutions optimise cooling efficiency and reduce energy consumption. This launch underscores Advertorial DisclaimerGrundfos' commitment to achieving net-zero emissions and aiding companies in meeting their sustainability goals."

Grundfos is revolutionising the cooling industry by expanding its portfolio of cutting-edge products and solutions, meticulously engineered to meet and surpass the sustainable cooling demands of its stakeholders. In addition to Grundfos' MIXIT, the company is expanding its cooling technologies by extending the range of IE5 (single-stage pumps) solutions in NKE and TPE pumps by up to 55 kW and increasing the efficiency levels of LSV to address the growing needs of data centers and district cooling systems.

These next-generation cooling solutions are designed for exceptional energy efficiency, significantly reducing energy consumption and supporting environmental sustainability.

Grundfos pioneers' solutions to the world's water and climate challenges and improve the quality of life for people. As a global pump and water solutions company it provides expertise in energy- and water-efficient solutions and systems for a wide range of applications, including water utility, water treatment, industries, and buildings.

Find out more at www.grundfos.com/in.

