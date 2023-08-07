NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 7: GS Caltex, one of India's leading premium lubricant oil manufacturers, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest digital campaign, ‘#KixxAllWaysWithYou’, in celebration of this year’s International Friendship Day. The heartwarming campaign, resonating with the firm’s key message of ‘Celebrating all kinds of friendships and Celebrating friends that are ‘ALL WAYS WITH YOU’, aims to capture the beautiful essence of true friendship through an emotionally engaging short film, which will be unveiled across all digital platforms.

The short film, the highlight of the campaign, displays the touching moments of unconditional friendship between the actor and his pet dog, who is seen aiding the former in different situations in life. Beautifully portraying how true friendship knows no bounds, the film also commemorates the friendship between engine oil and vehicle’s (Cars and Bikes) engine, much like the commitment of GS Caltex's Kixx Engine Oil which acts as ‘Aapke engine ka best friend’ by safeguarding it under extreme driving conditions #KixxAllWaysWithYou.

Speaking about the campaign, K Madhu Mohan, General Manager - Marketing, GS Caltex India, said, "We are excited to launch the #KixxAllWaysWithYou campaign, which reflects GS Caltex's commitment to celebrating all kinds of friendships. Showcasing the unrivalled bond between the protagonist and his loyal canine companion, the short film perfectly captures the essence of our campaign and embodies our brand's vision to create lasting bonds with people. Just like a true friend, as highlighted in the special film, our Kixx Engine Oil is always there to protect the engine in extreme situations, fostering trust and reliability with our customers. So, this Friendship Day, I invite everyone to join us on this emotional journey as we celebrate all kinds of friendships and those friends that are 'ALL WAYS WITH YOU'."

Formulated with GS Caltex’s cutting-edge technology, Kixx’s range of automotive & Industrial lubricants have earned the trust of customers in over 63 countries, including India. Recognized by First Brand Awards as Korea’s leading lubricant, Kixx’s complete lineup of high-quality engine oils have been formulated to deliver premium performance, even under extreme conditions. With its enhanced wear prevention and lasting engine protection, Kixx engine oil is an engine’s best friend for any road, through any season.

Link for the Campaign: youtu.be/BuhQkXElHZI

Idea & Concept: Rajeev Dusa

Creative team: Tejas Dhorje, Rohit Pediredla, Prabhu

GS Caltex India, a 100% subsidiary of GS Caltex Corporation, South Korea, was established on 2nd February 2010 in India, with its registered office in Mumbai. The company specializes in providing high-quality premium lubricants manufactured from its own group II plus base oils, imported from the renowned Yeosu Refinery in South Korea. GS Caltex India's operations span across the entire country, with strategically located warehouses catering to the needs of its valued customers. The brand proudly supplies its premium lubricants to esteemed businesses, including major OEMs like Kia Motors, Volvo Construction, Hyundai Motors, Hyundai Construction, Kohler, Ajax, Doosan, Indus Towers, Putzmeister, Puzzolana, and many others.

