Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): GTPL Hathway Limited, India's largest MSO and a leading Broadband Service provider, announced its Financial Results for the Quarter & half year ended September 30, 2022. Consolidated Revenue at Rs 6,620 Million - a growth of 10 per cent Y-o-Y. ISP Revenue at Rs 1,198 increased by 19 per cent Y-o-Y. PAT of Rs 459 Million, an increase of Rs 26 Million Y-o-Y. Digital Cable TV subscribers grew by 550K Y-o-Y. Broadband subscribers grew by 135K Y-o-Y. As on September 30, 2022, Total active broadband subscribers stand at 870K with a total homepass of 5 Million. Net Debt free company.

Key Consolidated Business & Financial Highlights: Q2 FY23

Business Performance Highlights

Digital Cable TV

- Active subscribers increased by 550K Y-o-Y- Consolidated Subscription revenue at Rs 2,751 Million- Standalone Subscription revenue at Rs 1,936 Million, up by 3 per cent Y-o-Y- GTPL continues to widen its footprint in its existing markets and penetrating new markets through both organic and inorganic route

Broadband

- 135K broadband subscribers added - an increase of 18 per cent Y-o-Y- Homepass as on September 30,2022 stood at 5 Million - an addition of 300K in H1 FY23. Of the 5 Million, 75 per cent homepass available for FTTX conversion- Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) for Q2 FY23 stood at Rs 450 per month- Average data consumption per user per month at 300 GB, 33 per cent Y-o-Y

Commenting on the Results, Anirudhsinh Jadeja, Managing Director, GTPL Hathway Limited said, "We are proud to have delivered on our key KPIs during H1 FY23 by focusing on our key growth objectives. We remain the largest MSO in India riding on our quality services and consumer-centric products and services. We expect to grow our Digital Cable TV business by aggregating smaller MSOs and additionally, expanding the broadband penetration to Digital Cable TV base.

The Broadband segment presents a great opportunity for growth due to consistent increase in demand for wired broadband and increasing data consumption patterns. We aim to capitalize on the immense opportunity for growth and to contribute to the digital growth story of India across rural and urban areas."

GTPL Hathway Limited is India's largest MSO providing Digital Cable TV services and is the 6th largest Private Wireline Broadband service provider in India. The Company is the largest Digital Cable TV and Wireline Broadband Service Provider in Gujarat & is a leading Digital Cable TV Service provider in West Bengal. The Company's Digital Cable TV services reach 1,300 plus towns across India in 19 states including Gujarat, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Odisha, Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. As on September 30, 2022, the Company has approximately 8.60 Million Active Digital Cable TV Subscribers and 8,70,000 Broadband Subscribers and a Broadband homepass of about 5.00 million.

GTPL Hathway Limited

CIN: L64204GJ2006PLC048908Name: Piyush PankajEmail: piyush.pankaj@gtpl.netContact: +91 98113 21102

Investor Relations: Orient Capital

Bhavin Soni

Email: Bhavin.soni@linkintime.co.in

Contact: +91 98335 37225

Nachiket Kale

Email: nachiket.kale@linkintime.co.in

Contact: +91 99209 40808

Safe Harbor Statement

