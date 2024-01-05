Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 5 (ANI): Gujarat has not only emerged as the growth engine of a New India but has also gained global recognition, becoming the most preferred destination for investors, state Industries Minister Balvantsinh Rajput said on Friday.

Highlighting the state's achievements through various programmes, including the 'Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit', the minister said despite its small geographical size, Gujarat boasts a remarkable 33 per cent share in exports.

Also Read | Volkswagen Peak EV Project: German Automaker To Manufacture India-Made Electric SUV by 2026.

Further, the state contributes 18 per cent to the total production of the country and holds the top position in the logistics ranking.

"Gujarat has also been a frontrunner in generating employment opportunities. Additionally, the state's contribution to the national GDP stands at an impressive 8.4 per cent," the minister added.

Also Read | ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule Announced: India vs Pakistan on June 09 in New York.

SJ Haider, Additional Chief Secretary of the Industries Department, provided detailed information about the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024.

He stated that this summit during the Azadi ka Amrit Kaal is being held in Gujarat will pave the way for the roadmap of 'Viksit Bharat@2047.'

The summit has achieved a historic milestone with over 107,000 registrations from 136 countries, including individuals and companies.

He emphasized that the Vibrant Summit, currently underway in the state, has significantly elevated Gujarat's profile both within India and internationally.

The Global Trade Show, a part of the 10th Vibrant Summit, is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 9 afternoon.

The inauguration ceremony for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is set to take place at Mahatma Mandir on January 10, featuring the participation of dignitaries and representatives from India and abroad. In addition to various seminars, reverse buyers' meetings, and business promotional programs, there will also be B2B, B2G, and G2G meetings.

He further stated that the state government has initiated the 'Vibrant Gujarat Vibrant District' program for the first time during this 10th edition.

In these programs held across 32 districts, a total of 46,000 crore worth of (MOUs) have been signed, paving the way for the creation of over 1.75 lakh jobs.

He further mentioned that all efforts will be made to actualize all (MOUs) signed during this summit, and proactive initiatives will be undertaken for this purpose.

He stated that the 10th Vibrant Summit will serve as the 'Gateway to the Future'. The seminars scheduled during the summit will deliberate on global challenges and their potential solutions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)