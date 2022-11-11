New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI/SRV): Gujarat Expert has recently launched a new and improved tour package to visit Dwarka, Somnath, the Statue of Unity, and Diu Island at shockingly low rates.

The exclusively designed Gujarat tour package offers the best experiences in Gujarat. Gujarat is a unique state where people go for spiritual as well as adventurous and cultural experiences. The aim of the Dwarka and Somnath packages, along with the Statue of Unity and Diu packages, is to provide a seamless holiday experience. This includes a visit to the famous temples, the island, the tallest statue in the world, and the holy shrines of ancient Dwarka. The package is easily customizable and designed as per the choices of the clients.

Also Read | Slower Pace of Fed Hikes Ahead, Sam Bankman-Fried’s Empire is Teetering, and Twitter … – Latest Tweet by Bloomberg.

As the name suggests, Gujarat Expert is an expert in Gujarat tour packages and travel solutions. The company was founded by avid travel enthusiasts and a dedicated group of expert professionals.

Ever since its establishment, the company has managed to successfully create a safe space for itself in the Gujarat holiday and travel niche. The package comes with a luxurious set of places to stay and comfortable options for travel. Gujarat tourism experts are registered with the ministry of tourism, the government of India, as well as different tourism associations and related societies.

Also Read | Rahul Ligma, Prankster Who Pretended To Be Fired Twitter Staff, Now Poses As Laid-Off FTX Employee (Watch Video).

Every package offered by Gujarat Expert is very well curated and designed to provide the most wholesome and well-rounded experiences. The package services include pick-up and drop-off services, constant assistance by the tour manager, guided sightseeing tours, local cultural experiences, and other such services. All of these, put together, will make holidaying in Gujarat truly a one-of-a-kind experience.

Speaking about the long road to success, its founder says, "The demand for premium and luxury travel packages to Gujarat has been on a constant rise over the past couple of years." Especially after the pandemic, people look forward to traveling anywhere with complete security and safety. The company has also evolved and updated over time by introducing newer perspectives and packages to make the holiday experience memorable for everyone. We hope that this package takes everyone on a vacation of a lifetime. "I truly believe that this package of Dwarka, Somnath, and the statue of unity with Diu is the right one for every traveler looking for a holiday to remember in Gujarat."

Other packages offered by Gujarat Expert include customizable spiritual, temple, and beach tours; Dwarka exploration; Gir National Park jeep safaris; etc. The company maintains ongoing collaborations and B2B relationships with the industry's leading travel service providers.This comes with 24/7 customer service and packages that fall within everyone's travel budget range.

Please visit https://www.gujaratexpert.com/ or email info@gujaratexpert.com for more information.

This story has been provided by SRV ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)