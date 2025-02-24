PNN

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], February 24: BSE-listed Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Limited (BSE: 524238), a leading agricultural company, reported a staggering increase of 4,500% in its net profit for the quarter ended December 2024.

The company specializes in the trade of bulk vegetables and fruits, sourcing fresh produce directly from farmers and delivering it to shop owners, ensuring quality, freshness, and a seamless supply chain.

The Board of Directors of Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Limited approved the sub-division of each equity share of the company having a face value of Rs. 10 into ten equity shares with a face value of Re. 1 each. This move aims to improve liquidity in the stock market and encourage participation from retail investors by making the shares more accessible.

Key Highlights:

* Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Limited approved a 10-to-1 stock split

* Q3 FY24-25 recorded 4,500% rise in net profit to Rs. 21.16 lakh, with a 1,360% revenue rise to Rs. 315.23 lakh.

* For the 9-month period, Net profit increased by 2007% to 94.40 lakhs and revenue grew by 3,906% to Rs. 1,480.86 lakhs.

Following the stock split, the number of the company's shares will increase from 1.50 crore to 15 crore, while the authorized share capital will remain unchanged at Rs. 15 crore. The stock split is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, with the record date to be announced in due course. The process is expected to be completed within three months.

Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Limited recently reported robust financial performance for the quarter and nine-month period ended December 2024. For the December 2024 quarter, the company achieved a 4,500% increase in net profit, reporting a net profit of Rs. 21.16 lakh, compared to Rs. 0.46 lakh in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The company's revenue surged 1,360% to Rs. 315.23 lakh, up from Rs. 21.59 lakh in the same period last year.

For the nine-month period ending December 2024, the company recorded a 3,906% revenue growth, reaching Rs. 1,480.86 lakh compared to Rs. 36.96 lakh in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Net profit for the period stood at Rs. 94.40 lakh, reflecting a 2,007% increase from Rs. 4.48 lakh in the same period of the previous year.

About Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Limited

Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Limited (BSE: 524238) is a distinguished name in the agricultural sector, specializing in the cultivation and distribution of premium-quality vegetables, fruits, and other agricultural produce. With a steadfast commitment to excellence, the company has demonstrated remarkable growth in recent years, marked by a strong financial performance and an expanding market presence. Gujarat Inject plays a pivotal role in the B2B segment, supplying fresh and superior-quality produce to businesses, shops and retailers. Through innovation, sustainability, and an unwavering focus on quality, the company continues to strengthen its position in the agribusiness landscape, fostering long-term value for shareholders and stakeholders.

