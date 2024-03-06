VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 6: Gujarat Vriddhi, an ARK Foundation Initiative is celebrating Growth, Innovation, and Inclusivity of Gujarat. Commencing a prestigious event honouring dignitaries who have played a significant role in shaping Gujarat's real estate landscape, Gujarat Vrddhi aims to celebrate the achievements of the real estate sector while also giving back to the community through meaningful initiatives.

Also Read | Bajaj CNG Bike To Launch in Next Quarter Ahead of FY25, To Be World's First CNG Bike for Mileage-Conscious Customers: Report.

Architect Reza Kabul is a renowned figure in the world of architecture, with over three decades of experience and a legacy of groundbreaking designs. His visionary approach has reshaped skylines and communities, blending aesthetics with functionality to create living spaces that inspire and enrich. As the founder of ARK Reza Kabul Architects, he has led the firm to become a global design studio, with headquarters in Mumbai and offices in Pune and California. His dedication to excellence and innovative thinking have left an indelible mark on the architectural landscape, contributing to the growth and development of cities across India and beyond.

The ARK Foundation believes in creating a dynamic platform that not only recognizes real estate achievements but also actively engages in community development. Through initiatives such as scholarships, the foundation endeavours to equip youth with vital skills for the sector, nurturing talent essential for sustained industry growth and prosperity.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates India's First Underwater Metro in Kolkata: Route, Features, Ticket Price and All You Need to Know (Watch Video).

Gujarat Vrddhi, the brainchild of the ARK Foundation, goes beyond traditional boundaries by actively contributing to the long-term growth and prosperity of the real estate industry. As Gujarat stands tall as the beacon of economic prowess in India in 2024, with its robust economy, burgeoning population, and investor-friendly policies, Gujarat Vrddhi celebrates the multifaceted factors that make the state's real estate market a booming industry for investors.

The event brings together esteemed members of the real estate, developers and builders fraternity of Ahmedabad vis-a-vis Gujarat. Felicitating these dignitaries for the pivotal role they have played in paving the way for Gujarat's real estate landscape, Gujarat Vrddhi is a testament and celebration of their efforts and contributions to the said industry. Gujarat Vriddhi has been privileged to have shared the inaugural stage with the real estate community, policymakers, and stakeholders in the celebration and support initiatives aimed at driving growth, innovation, and inclusivity in Gujarat's real estate sector.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)