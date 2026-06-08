Business News | Gujjubhai Industries Completes Strategic Merger to Unlock Shareholder Value, Promoter Holding Rises to 63.75%

BusinessWire India

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], June 8: Gujjubhai Industries Limited (BSE: 532070), formerly known as Sumuka Agro Industries Limited, has successfully completed the merger of Gujjubhai Foods Private Limited with the Company, creating an integrated platform across manufacturing, branding, marketing, sales, and distribution. The merger brings together two closely linked businesses under a single listed entity, simplifying the corporate structure, aligning shareholder interests, eliminating potential conflicts of interest, and ensuring that future value creation benefits all stakeholders while unlocking operational synergies and economies of scale.

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By bringing manufacturing and market-facing operations under one entity, the Company expects to benefit from greater economies of scale, improved resource allocation, enhanced supply chain efficiencies, and stronger strategic execution. The integrated structure is also expected to facilitate faster decision-making and create a stronger foundation for future expansion.

As a result of the merger, promoter shareholding in the Company has increased from 27.71% to 63.75%, reflecting the consolidation of promoter ownership within the merged entity. In addition, the promoters have continued to acquire shares from the open market, demonstrating their confidence in the Company's long-term growth prospects and future potential.

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Commenting on the development, CA Shaili Patel - Promoter & Managing Director, Gujjubhai Industries Limited, said:

"The merger represents a natural progression of our business and creates a structure that is better aligned with the interests of all stakeholders. For years, Gujjubhai Foods and Sumuka Agro Industries operated as complementary parts of the same value chain. By bringing both businesses together under a single listed platform, we have created a more transparent, efficient, and scalable organization where the benefits of future growth accrue to all shareholders equally."

"We strongly believe in the Company's long-term growth story and the opportunities emerging across the food and FMCG value chain. With a clear focus on both organic and inorganic expansion, we are actively strengthening our presence by expanding product availability across leading quick-commerce and e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart Minutes, Swiggy Instamart, FirstClub, and DMart Ready. At the same time, we continue to evaluate strategic acquisitions and enhance capabilities across the forward and backward supply chain. We believe these initiatives will further strengthen our market position and create sustainable long-term value for our shareholders."

The Company believes the merger provides a strong platform for the next phase of growth by combining manufacturing excellence with brand-building and distribution capabilities under one roof. With an expanding product portfolio, growing distribution footprint, and increasing presence across modern retail, quick-commerce, and e-commerce channels, Gujjubhai Industries is well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities within India's rapidly growing food and FMCG sector.

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