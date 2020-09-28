Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI): Hinduja Group subsidiary Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (GOLIL) on Monday announced a long-term strategic partnership with S-Oil Corporation of South Korea to exclusively manufacture and market its entire range of lubricants for the Indian market.

The commercial production of S-Oil Seven recently began at GOLIL's production facility in Chennai. It is the first time that a S-Oil lubricant product is being manufactured outside of South Korea.

With a wide range of automotive products, S-Oil Seven has been a trusted brand for leading automakers such as Hyundai Kia, Ssangyong and other various original equipment manufacturers.

GOLIL Managing Director and CEO Ravi Chawla said the company will work together with S-Oil to launch new products and grow market shares in India across segments, bringing in a range of technologically advanced products for consumers looking for value creating solutions.

J H Bae, Head of Global Sales at S-Oil Corporation, said India is one of the world's biggest lubricant markets. The market launch of S-Oil Seven in India will happen in third quarter (October to December). (ANI)

