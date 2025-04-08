NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 8: In a grand celebration of International Women's Month, Gulshan Group hosted the prestigious Icons of Influence Felicitation Ceremony at Gulshan One29 Mall, honoring exceptional women from Noida who have redefined success and influence in their respective fields.

The evening was dedicated to recognizing and celebrating women pioneers across diverse domains--from fearless journalists and dynamic entrepreneurs to eminent IAS officers, visionary educators, renowned artists, and impactful community leaders. The felicitation ceremony provided a platform to acknowledge their unwavering perseverance, leadership, and contributions to society.

More than just a celebration, Icons of Influence was a vibrant experience, featuring live music performances, interactive sessions, engaging activities, and an exclusive shopping experience, culminating in a grand dinner--ensuring an unforgettable evening of recognition and camaraderie.

Speaking at the event, Yukti Nagpal, Director, Gulshan Group, expressed, "At Gulshan Group, empowering women is not just a belief--it's a commitment. Women bring a powerful synergy of empathy, strategic vision, and innovation, shaping industries and driving impactful change. 'Icons of Influence' is our tribute to the exceptional women who continue to break barriers and redefine excellence. We are honored to celebrate their achievements and remain steadfast in our mission to create platforms that fuel their growth, ensuring a more inclusive and progressive future."

With Icons of Influence, Gulshan Group not only honored extraordinary women but also inspired the next generation of changemakers to push boundaries and pursue excellence. As a brand committed to creating legacies, Gulshan Group will continue to champion initiatives that celebrate, uplift, and empower those who shape the world with their influence and vision.

