New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI/PNN): In the growing era of digitization, the mobility demands are today catching up to adopting new and innovative tech-savvy solutions that reduce the gap between vehicle owners and their servicing centres.

Gurgaon-based company Mechanify, founded by two budding entrepreneurs Viren Thakur and Ujjwal Seth is solving this challenge through their tech-enabled two-wheeler servicing company that offers quality, convenience, and transparency vehicle servicing to customers and a sustainable livelihood for the garage mechanics. Founded in 2019, Mechanify envisions organizing the unorganized two-wheeler market by offering premium service at local costing in just 30 minutes with verified mechanics and proprietary technology. It takes care of all the two-wheeler servicing needs such as pick and drop, garage services, swapping stations, spare parts, roadside assistance, and more making automobile servicing easy and hassle-free for customers.

With an experience of close to 5 years in the automobile industry, Viren and Ujjwal realised how the traditional models of vehicle servicing is fragmented and unmonitored. Leveraging the benefits of a growing digitised population inspired them to connect technology and automobile servicing through a common platform that focuses on quality and accountability.

As the founder and CEO, Viren Thakur shares, "we provide fleet maintenance as a service for companies with bikes and electric vehicles and help them optimize their unit economics by providing disruptive maintenance cost. We provide doorstep vehicle service and repair for B2B clients like logistics, delivery companies, corporates, and co-working so that they can focus on work and not stress about maintenance. We also provide roadside assistance to manage your vehicle's health directly through our app, or via call."

As an organization that started a year before the pandemic, Mechanify has dealt with its own set of challenges owing to the nationwide lockdown in the country that created a huge obstacle to its growth. It was during this time, that the organization found a support system through Akash Gupta, Founder of Zypp Electric who assisted them to explore the EV market and build new connections that eventually helped them raise their first round of funding in September 2021.

Today, as the company stands at the cusp of its success, they are aspiring to expand 1000 franchised outlets in the next 18 months, out of which 600 outlets are already in the process of signing up. Ujjwal Seth, Co-founder, and COO added, "it is only when you dream big that you can make things happen. We are not scared of competition as we believe in our USP. Our focus is on building and expanding and eventually reach a level where if a spaceship lands on Earth, its service would be done by Mechanify only."

