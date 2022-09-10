New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI/Showcase Events): The "Sharing of life stories by Gyanoday's Alumni" started with an opening welcome note by the founder Avinash S Alag. He spoke about Gyanoday and the concept of Udaan. Gyandoday drives social change by helping underprivileged families overcome financial obstacles and educate their children.

For the lamp lighting, the Founder Alag invited the Gyanoday Advisory Board members Jugjiv Singh, Maj Gen D N Khurana, Avsm (Retd), Samir Kuckreja, Kr. Raghuvendra Singh and Manoj Pant

A Swagat dance by the children of Gyanoday was followed by the release of the Gyanoday film- Shamma Ki Soorat (The Face Of Light). The Gyanoday Heroes, their prodigies who have excelled in their lives and now are working professionals- something which was only a dream for them, was made a reality for them by Gyanoday. Amravati, Sumit, Rakhee, Rajesh Shrivastav, Naina, Rahul Singh Bisht, Sawan Singh Bisht, Srishti Pundir came and presented their success stories. This indeed was a moment of pride and gratitude for the Gyanoday Family.

This was followed by a Felicitation ceremony where some of the long serving and exceptional staff members, the Gyandoday prodigies and the lead guiding hands from the board were honoured.

Some prominent names like Jugjiv Singh, Maj Gen D N Khurana, Avsm (Retd), Samir Kuckreja, Kr. Raghuvendra Singh and Manoj Pant were amongst those felicitated.

The event was supported by The Doon School Old Boys' Society and ShowCase Events.

The renowned Qawwals of India The Nizami Bandhu supported the cause and enthralled the audience with their spellbinding and captivating performance.

Bindu Mudgal, Headmistress of Gyanoday, thanked all Guests for attending the event and the Nizami Bandhu for making it ever so memorable.

With 21 Centres spanning 3 states of India, via its comprehensive and engaging learning process "From Roots To Fruits," by hand holding its beneficiaries from age 3 to 21 years, Gyanoday has impacted the lives of over 1.2 million people by empowering them to lead a life of dignity, self-sufficiency, and prosperity. Besides the Vatikas in the slums, whereby over 0.8 million children have gained basic literacy, scholarships have empowered over 0.5 million children to go through formal schooling. The extensive Vocational Training and Careers and Livelihood programs has led to over 0.2 million Individuals gaining employment and over 1,80,000 women getting empowered towards self-reliance. Renowned agencies who've prepared Reports on Gyanoday's Impact have seen its beneficiaries, gain enormously in Confidence, Aspirations, Employability, Financial Resilience, Decision Making, Future Planning, Vulnerability Control, Risk Reduction, Social Integration, Communal Harmony, Improved Health and Hygiene, Transformed Mindset of Parents and much more.

