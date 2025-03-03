VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 3: In a remarkable engineering feat that combines environmental protection with public health management, H2O Dynamics India Limited has successfully implemented advanced wastewater treatment technology at the Maha Kumbh festival, where an estimated 600 million pilgrims performed holy ablutions in the sacred Ganges River.

The company deployed specialized 1.5 MLD (Million Liters per Day) treatment facilities that effectively processed septage generated from thousands of government-provided public toilets throughout the massive religious gathering. At the core of this solution is their proprietary Hybrid Granular Sequential Batch Reactor (HgSBR) technology, which utilizes innovative bio-granular processes initially developed by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC).

H2O Dynamics has significantly enhanced this technology for greater efficacy and scalability in real-world applications. The treatment process employs specialized microorganism granules that consume waste matter under aerobic conditions in large treatment tanks, converting it into manageable sludge.

The sophisticated treatment system incorporates advanced disinfection through ozone gas technology, ensuring elimination of pathogens before water release. The entire process features continuous monitoring via online COD/BOD sensors that ensure consistent treatment quality and regulatory compliance.

What sets this initiative apart is its forward-thinking design. The mobile treatment plants are engineered to be relocated after the Kumbh festival concludes, allowing them to serve other communities and contribute to the ongoing Clean Ganga mission. This modular approach maximizes the infrastructure investment while extending environmental benefits beyond the festival period.

H2O Dynamics has further expanded its technological portfolio with the Gamma Sludge Processing Facility. Under the guidance of Dr. Lalit Varshney, former Outstanding Scientist at BARC who recently joined as a Director and Board Member, the company has developed this groundbreaking technology that transforms sewage sludge from treatment plants into fertilizer using gamma radiation.

This innovative process utilizes high-energy gamma rays to eliminate pathogens from the sludge before enriching it with Bio-NPK to create valuable biofertilizer--effectively turning waste into a resource. The technology represents a significant advancement in the circular economy approach to waste management.

H2O Dynamics India Limited, a subsidiary of Meson Valves India Limited, continues to tackle some of the most challenging industrial wastewater issues across diverse sectors. The company specializes in treating effluents with high biological oxygen demand (BOD), chemical oxygen demand (COD), and total suspended solids (TSS).

Their comprehensive technological approach employs multiple sophisticated processes including evaporation, filtration, clarification, and both aerobic and anaerobic treatments to effectively remove contaminants such as oil, grease, heavy metals, and hazardous chemicals. Many of these solutions have received approval from BARC, underscoring their technical merit and effectiveness.

This successful implementation at the Maha Kumbh festival demonstrates how innovative environmental engineering and proprietary treatment technologies can support large-scale public gatherings while protecting precious water resources--a model that could be replicated at other major events worldwide.

About Meson India Group

Meson India Group is a diversified industrial conglomerate with its flagship company, Meson Valves India Limited, specializing in flow control solutions for clients like L&T Defence and Indian Oil Corporation,etc. The Group has expanded strategically through H2O Dynamics India Limited (59.88% stake) in wastewater treatment. Through these focused investments, Meson India Group has established itself as a significant contributor to India's industrial infrastructure development.

