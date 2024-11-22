NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 22: Bringing new hope to families in need, Habitat for Humanity India and Max Estates have successfully completed the initial phase of their joint affordable housing initiative in Rewari district of Haryana. The first 25 homes in Aakera village are now ready and this milestone was celebrated with a handover ceremony in Aakera village in the presence of 25 new homeowners, Kumar Alok Shubham, Head - Human Capital, Max Estates Limited and Anand Kumar Bolimera, National Director, Habitat for Humanity India.

For families who previously lacked access to decent, liveable conditions and lived in inadequate housing, the completion of 25 new homes marks a transformative milestone. This achievement holds profound meaning, as it represents the realisation of their long-held dreams and the restoration of hope.

Commenting on the completion of the phase 1 of the project, Anand Kumar Bolimera, National Director of Habitat for Humanity India, said, "Witnessing the joy on the faces of these 25 families as they hold the keys to their new homes is a humbling and deeply rewarding experience. Each of these homes represents so much more than just a physical structure. It is a symbol of dignity, security, and the opportunity for these families to build a brighter future for themselves and their loved ones. We are honoured to partner with Max Estates in uplifting communities and creating lasting change."

Echoing these sentiments, Sahil Vachani, Vice Chairman and M.D., Max Estates Limited stated, "At Max Estates, we are deeply committed to Sevabhav--fostering a culture of service and making a positive difference to quality of life of others and society at large. We believe that access to safe, comfortable housing is not just a necessity but a fundamental human right. Through our partnership with Habitat for Humanity India, we have had the privilege of extending our LiveWell philosophy to those in need by making a meaningful difference in the lives of families in Haryana. Witnessing the gratitude and empowerment radiating from these new homeowners reaffirms the transformative power of collaboration. Together, we have taken a step toward addressing the urgent need for affordable housing, proving that collective action can truly make a lasting difference."

Construction on the second phase of the project is set to begin immediately in Bhudla village, where an additional 25 homes will be built. This phase is scheduled for completion in November 2025, bringing the total impact to 50 families across two villages in Rewari district of Haryana. The success of this project serves as a powerful example of how cross-sector partnerships can effectively address pressing social issues and create meaningful, long-term impact in communities.

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort. The housing organisation has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in more than 70 countries. In India since 1983, Habitat for Humanity has supported more than 38 million people by helping them build or improve a place they can call home, build improved sanitation units, and provide humanitarian aid and disaster resilient shelter solutions in the aftermath of natural disasters.

Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability, and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, donate or volunteer, visit www.habitatindia.org

Established in 2016, Max Estates Limited is a leading Real Estate developer in the NCR region. With the purpose of 'Enhancing Quality of Life through spaces it creates', it has chosen to create premium commercial and residential spaces in Delhi NCR. The company has developed a very well diversified portfolio of real estate across the two asset classes in Delhi NCR and in this pursuit has partnered with New York Life Insurance Company (NYL) particularly for commercial office platform.

Its marquee projects include a one-of-its-kind commercial office space Max Towers, on the edge of South Delhi that opened its doors in 2019, Max House - a re-development of office campus, Max Square, located on a primary office vector - Noida Expressway and, 222 Rajpur, a luxury residential villa community on Rajpur Road, Dehradun.

It has two under construction commercial office projects - Max Square Two, adjacent to Max Square and a project located on main Golf Course Extension Road marking its entry in commercial office segment in Gurugram. On the residential front, the company has successfully launched and sold its first project in Delhi NCR in CY 2023, Estate 128, which is being developed in Noida and its second project, Estate 360, was launched in second half of CY 2024 in Gurugram. Max Estates also has a real estate services & management company - Max Asset Services. Max Estates Limited is listed on NSE and BSE.

