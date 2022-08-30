Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): HackerEarth, a global company that helps enterprises recruit, evaluate, and upskill developers based on specific skills, concluded the 3rd edition of their flagship conference, Hire 1O(1). With the goal of arming attendees with the confidence to navigate complex challenges and increased competition for top tech talent, the conference saw participation from leading tech companies in Bangalore.

Hire 1O(1), the industry's definitive tech recruiting conference, saw the coming together of some of the biggest names in tech recruiting and leaders from across domains who shared actionable insights on building great tech teams. The discussions kicked off with a keynote delivered by Mino Thomas, Senior Director, Talent Acquisition, Adobe India, which highlighted the need to empower and create a hiring ecosystem that focuses on skills. One that not only creates resilience in recruitment but also gets rid of biases from the hiring processes. At the panel discussion on the theme of making Tech Hiring Processes Resilient, talent leaders from Teachmint, Thoughtworks, Clear, and Tekion discussed the importance and complexities of non-traditional tech hiring that creates a more accommodative and safe space for all stakeholders. The speakers also explored ways of establishing people-centred HR systems at a time when the tech ecosystem is seeing significant churn in organisations across sizes. One of the main takeaways of the panel was that in the last 2.5 years the tech industry has faced severe headwinds as a result of the pandemic. Moving forward, decision-makers need to re-look at tech hiring as a function that navigates ecosystem challenges and facilitates growth. Tech teams of tomorrow are increasingly becoming a cross-silo and cross-organisational function, doing away with fixed hierarchies and functional domains. The hiring trends that the industry adopts today will play a huge role in creating resilient tech teams of the future. Commenting on the first offline Hire 1O(1) post-pandemic, Vishwastam Shukla, CTO, HackerEarth, said, "Tech hiring should never be looked at as a singular event. From employer branding to sourcing to assessing, interviewing and retaining, hiring is a continuous and integrated process. Organisations need to look at executing this entire funnel in a seamless manner, instead of as isolated instances: all while accounting for ebbs and flows of the macro-level changes in the larger market." Winding up the conference, Swetha Harikrishnan, HR Director, HackerEarth, said, "It is more important than ever to have the difficult conversations in recruiting and create hiring processes that dwell on overall employee wellness and the mental health of recruiting teams, rather than just chasing staffing deadlines." Held on August 25, 2022, in Bangalore, the niche invite-only Hire 1O(1) 2022 saw participation from as many as 60+ top companies and 90+ talent experts. Participants had the opportunity to learn how industry-leading organisations hire tech talent while also networking with recruiting and technology leaders. Event attendees were also given an exclusively designed recruiter's handbook containing proven tips and tricks to make tech recruiting better.

